Wonho unveiled a moving poster for his upcoming concert 'WE ARE YOUNG' on his official YouTube channel. On November 6 KST, Highline Entertainment released a special moving 'D-7' poster for Wonho's upcoming concert 'WE ARE YOUNG'. In the moving poster, Wonho exudes charisma as he walks up the stairs, raising anticipation for the various charms he will show on stage. Wonho's first offline solo concert 'WE ARE YOUNG' will likely comfort those who became exhausted during the global pandemic.

MUSIC ・ 2 DAYS AGO