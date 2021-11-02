2AM drop live MVs for 'Should've Known' & 'No Good in Good-bye'

'Itaewon Class' OST star Gaho is ready to release his first LP!. On November 8 KST, the Planetarium Records singer/songwriter and producer dropped a teaser video raising anticipation for his upcoming first full-length abum 'Fireworks.' In the clip, bright and energetic music plays in the background as Gaho paints a myriad of designs, the fun retro atmosphere of the video augmented with images of vinyl records and cassette tapes. There is also a scene where the buttons for the 'Producing,' 'Composition,' 'Lyrics,' and 'Arrangement' are all switched on, showing how Gaho participated in each part of the album.

MUSIC ・ 17 HOURS AGO