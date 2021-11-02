CreatorsPublishersAdvertisers
2AM drop live MVs for 'Should've Known' & 'No Good in Good-bye'

By Germaine-Jay
allkpop.com
 6 days ago

2AM have dropped live music videos for "Should've Known" and "No Good in Good-bye". In the MVs, 2AM...





allkpop.com

2AM drops another sentimental music video teaser for "No good in good-bye"

2AM has dropped the MV teaser for their upcoming title song. As announced, 2AM is gearing up for their first full-group comeback in seven years. They will be releasing their 4th mini-album that contains five tracks in total, including the title song "Should've Known." As reported, the MV for this song will feature 2PM's Junho and actress Kim So Hyun. In this latest teaser released October 27 at midnight KST, Junho is teary-eyed as he seems distraught.

allkpop.com

BTOB's Minhyuk drops calming 'Good Night' lyric video

BTOB's Minhyuk has dropped a lyric video for "Good Night". The lyric video features a calming scenic backdrop of a city at night along with the lyrics for his digital single. Minhyuk released his solo song "Good Night" under the name HUTA as a calming, comforting song to fans. Listen...

allkpop.com

GOT7's Mark picks up a work of art in 'Last Breath' MV teaser

GOT7's Mark has dropped his music video teaser for "Last Breath". In the MV teaser, Mark picks up a work of art that seems to reflect himself. "Last Breath" is the title song of his upcoming solo single of the same name, and it's set to drop on November 12 KST.

allkpop.com

TO1 says it's time to show something new in the English version of 'No More X' MV

TO1 have dropped their music video for the English version of " In this lyric video, TO1 says it's time to show something new, relaying the song's message about awakening something inside of you. Meanwhile, "No More X" is the title song of their second mini-album 'RE:ALIZE', which was released on November 4 at 6 PM KST.

allkpop.com

Ailee sings of emotional reunion on 'Immortal Song'

Ailee sings of emotional reunion on 'Immortal Song'. On the November 6th special featuring Vibe, Ailee covered Vibe's emotional 2002 track "Love Me Once Again". For her performance, the singer held a musical-like performance as she sang of an emotional reunion, sharing it was a song she sang to prepare for her debut.

Cape Gazette

Live Music on Feel Good Friday!

Tasty Food? Check! Great People? Check! Great Music? Check!! Robin & The Hoods are throwing it back to the 60's, 70's and 80's for a Friday night party!

allkpop.com

BTS' RM's 'forever rain' has surpassed 45M streams on Spotify

BTS' RM's "forever rain" has surpassed 45 Million streams on Spotify!. "Forever Rain," stylized as "forever rain," is a song by BTS leader RM. The song was released on October 23, 2018 and it is served as the seventh and last track featured on the mixtape Mono. Congratulations RM and...

allkpop.com

Gaho announces 1st album 'Fireworks' through colorful teaser video

'Itaewon Class' OST star Gaho is ready to release his first LP!. On November 8 KST, the Planetarium Records singer/songwriter and producer dropped a teaser video raising anticipation for his upcoming first full-length abum 'Fireworks.' In the clip, bright and energetic music plays in the background as Gaho paints a myriad of designs, the fun retro atmosphere of the video augmented with images of vinyl records and cassette tapes. There is also a scene where the buttons for the 'Producing,' 'Composition,' 'Lyrics,' and 'Arrangement' are all switched on, showing how Gaho participated in each part of the album.

allkpop.com

Netizens are shocked by the state of BTS's dance room floor after they practiced for their Grammy performance

Netizens expressed their shock at the amount of effort BTS put into their performance. On November 5, one netizen took to a popular online community forum and created a post titled, "They say BTS practiced this much." Here, the netizen included a photo of BTS's dance practice floor, which was visibly worn and scratched up. The netizen then wrote, "BTS practiced until [it became] like this before going to perform at the Grammys."

allkpop.com

Wonho unveils moving poster for his upcoming solo concert 'WE ARE YOUNG'

Wonho unveiled a moving poster for his upcoming concert 'WE ARE YOUNG' on his official YouTube channel. On November 6 KST, Highline Entertainment released a special moving 'D-7' poster for Wonho's upcoming concert 'WE ARE YOUNG'. In the moving poster, Wonho exudes charisma as he walks up the stairs, raising anticipation for the various charms he will show on stage. Wonho's first offline solo concert 'WE ARE YOUNG' will likely comfort those who became exhausted during the global pandemic.

allkpop.com

Dream Note celebrates three-year anniversary with fans through live video for 'Thank You'

Dream Note is celebrating their third anniversary!. On November 7 KST, the iMe Korea girl group unveiled a special live performance of their song "Thank You," a B-side track off of their fourth single album 'Dreams Alive.' In the clip, which is dedicated to their official fanclub 'PAGE,' the members are lovely in coordinated off-white looks, seated as they deliver a moving vocal performance.

allkpop.com

DRIPPIN continue countdown until new UNIVERSE single with 'Vertigo' MV teaser

DRIPPIN is only days away from releasing their UNIVERSE single!. On November 7 KST, the Woollim Entertainment boy group unveiled a music video teaser for their upcoming single "Vertigo" for the fandom mobile application UNIVERSE. The clip begins with the members playing a makeshift game of football outside when suddenly the scene skips to nightfall, with the members running through a city as if they are trying to escape something.

allkpop.com

BTS's V shares his love for jazz music and its icons in latest social media posts

Described as the 'most serious connoisseur of music' among BTS members by South China Morning Post, member Kim Taehyung, aka V, has continuously displayed his vast knowledge of music throughout the years, particularly his love for the classics. On November 6, KST, Taehyung took to social media to share his...

allkpop.com

MONSTA X unveils riveting mood sampler for 'No Limit'

MONSTA X has dropped their first mood sampler for "No Limit". In this teaser, the boys get ready for a thrilling mission as they gather inside a dark, empty lot. As always, MONSTA X seem to have in store an action-filled and dramatic concept with a powerful performance. As announced previously, this new mini album contains seven tracks in total.

allkpop.com

SF9 to release a new album in November

SF9 revealed the title poster announcing their November comeback. According to the title poster revealed on November 8th KST, the boys will be releasing their 10th mini-album 'Rumination' on November 22 at 6 PM KST. SF9's comeback title song will be "Trauma." Stay tuned for more teasers to come until...

allkpop.com

Ex-miss A member Min signals her solo debut with playful pre-release single 'Onion'

On November 8 KST, the former miss A member unveiled her new song "Onion," the pre-release single drawing anticipation for her upcoming solo debut. "Onion" was produced by Frants, who previously worked for Min's former agency JYP Entertainment but currently works for Big Hit Music, and Min collaborated with Marshall for songwriting and composing. The song also features rapper Jang Seok Hoon, who was previously active with hip-hop collective Balming Tiger under the stage name Byung Un.
CELEBRITIES

