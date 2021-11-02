CreatorsPublishersAdvertisers
ATF Offers $5,000 Rewards For Tips In Baltimore Man’s Murder

By CBS Baltimore Staff
BALTIMORE, Md. (WJZ) — The Bureau of Alcohol, Tobacco, Firearms and Explosives (ATF) is offering a $5,000 reward for tips leading to an arrest in the murder of a 53-year-old Baltimore man.

The shooting death of Richard “Ricky” Jones is the subject of a joint investigation by Baltimore Police Department homicide detectives and the ATF’s Baltimore Field Division, authorities said.

About 8:30 p.m. July 26, 2020, officers answering a shooting call on Springhill Avenue found Jones shot multiple times, according to the ATF. He was taken to an area hospital but did not survive.

Later, investigators received a tip suggesting that a silver vehicle was involved n the killing. The tipster said the vehicle pulled up next to Jones and someone got out and shot him.

“Someone in this city knows what happened to Ricky or even who his killer is,” ATF Baltimore Acting Special Agent in Charge L.C. Cheeks, Jr. said. “ ATF is working closely with our partners in the Baltimore Police Department to identify who committed this crime, but cooperation from the community is also a crucial part of what helps investigations succeed. We are asking that anyone with information please come forward so we can give Ricky justice and his loved ones the answers they deserve.”

Anyone with information that could be helpful is asked to call the ATF at 888-ATF-TIPS (888-283-8477) or email ATFtips@atf.gov.

