US-Apple-Books-Top-10

ABC News
ABC News
 5 days ago

US Bestseller List - Paid Books

Book Title by Author Name - ISBN - (Publisher)

1. Better Off Dead by Andrew Child & Lee Child - 9781984818515 - (Random House Publishing Group)

2. Dune by Frank Herbert - 9781101658055 - (Penguin Publishing Group)

3. The Judge’s List by John Grisham - 9780385546034 - (Knopf Doubleday Publishing Group)

4. Going There by Katie Couric - 9780316535878 - (Little, Brown and Company)

5. The Lincoln Highway by Amor Towles - 9780735222373 - (Penguin Publishing Group)

6. Not All Diamonds and Rosé by Dave Quinn - 9781250765796 - (Henry Holt and Co.)

7. Apples Never Fall by Liane Moriarty - 9781250220264 - (Henry Holt and Co.)

8. Riggs by Sawyer Bennett - No ISBN Available - (Big Dog Books, LLC)

9. Verity by Colleen Hoover - 9781538724743 - (Grand Central Publishing)

10. Archangel’s Light by Nalini Singh - 9780593198155 - (Penguin Publishing Group)

