Festival

Tips and advice on planning for an expensive Thanksgiving

By Spectrum News Staff
 5 days ago

Cover picture for the articleThis Thanksgiving is going to be a reunion for a lot of families that celebrated separately because of COVID-19...

Related
fox5atlanta.com

Thanksgiving dinner may be more expensive as holiday staples in short supply

Consumers may have a higher bill when it comes to shopping for Thanksgiving groceries this year — and experts say ongoing supply chain bottlenecks are to blame, for the most part. Prices on many household items have jumped in large part because container ships are stranded at ports and unloaded...
FESTIVAL
WTAX

This year’s thanksgiving dinner could be ‘the most expensive meal in the history of the holiday’

2021’s Thanksgiving dinner costs could be the highest of all time. The New York Times reports that “nearly every component” of the holiday dinner will cost more this year, per agricultural economists, farmers, and grocery executives. The costs are up due to “a knotted supply chain, high transportation expenses, labor shortages, trade policies,” bad weather, and inflation. The Times notes the biggest expense will be the turkey, whose price per pound is expected to surpass the current record benchmark of $1.36, set in 2015. The price increase in turkey is attributed to the price of corn (commercial turkeys eat it) which “more than doubled” in price in some places nationwide between July 2020 and July 2021. (TheWeek)
BUSINESS
cbslocal.com

Avoid Scrambling For Your Thanksgiving Bird By Following These Tips

MINNEAPOLIS (WCCO) — With Thanksgiving a month away, it’s never too early to make your turkey-buying plans — especially this year. The food industry has been hampered by worker shortages and supply delays to varying degrees, depending on where the food is sourced. “As far as production, distribution, it’s a...
MINNEAPOLIS, MN
CBS Pittsburgh

Analyst: Shortages, Supply Chain Delays Will Make An Expensive Thanksgiving Dinner

By: KDKA-TV News Staff PITTSBURGH (KDKA) – When you’re planning your Thanksgiving menu, make sure you have a lot of wiggle room in your budget. Market analysts and food companies are warning this is going to be an expensive dinner. Starting with turkeys, the Department of Agriculture says they’re expected to pass the record price set in 2015 at $1.36 a pound. Canned cranberry sauce and pumpkin are also costing more because steel plants that make cans are still working to catch up. Your wine will also be pricier because of the higher cost of shipping and the bottle shortage. You can avoid some holiday price hikes by stocking up on non-perishable items ahead of time.
PITTSBURGH, PA
IN THIS ARTICLE
#Thanksgiving#Weather#Spectrum News 1
CBS New York

Thanksgiving Expected To Be Most Expensive Holiday In History, American Farm Bureau Says

WALL TOWNSHIP, N.J. (CBSNewYork) — Expect to pay more to feed your loved ones this Thanksgiving. Prices are up due to a number of factors. Sharon, from Wall Township, walked out of the food store looking at her receipt. “Everything seemed a lot more expensive,” she told CBS2’s Meg Baker. The American Farm Bureau says this Thanksgiving will be the most expensive holiday in history. Multiple causes are in play — inflation, a broken supply chain caused by a worker shortage and bad weather. Carl Gould is a business expert with 7 Stage Advisors in Butler. “The consumer price index is up about 5% right now …...
WALL TOWNSHIP, NJ
Times Union

Budget-friendly Thanksgiving dinner tips

Let's talk turkey. This year’s Thanksgiving bounty may take a bite out of your wallet. According to figures released by the U.S. Department of Agriculture and the American Farm Bureau, this year’s Thanksgiving dinner could be the most expensive ever because of supply chain issues, inflation, transportation costs, labor shortages, costly livestock feed and other factors.
Business Insider

7 tips for throwing a safe and stress-free Thanksgiving

When you buy through our links, Insider may earn an affiliate commission. Thanksgiving gatherings are likely to be larger and in closer contact than last year, which can mean added stress. These ideas can make your holiday a little less stressful. Some of our tips include outsourcing meal prep and...
LIFESTYLE
