CreatorsPublishersAdvertisers
Politics

November is Native American Heritage Month

By Scripps National
WTKR News 3
WTKR News 3
 5 days ago
https://img.particlenews.com/image.php?url=1xtP63_0ckGV4Qj00

Monday kicked off Native American Heritage Month.

In 1990, former President George H.W. Bush designated November as a month to recognize the sacrifices, contributions, and achievements of Native American people.

President Joe Biden released a statement this year, saying Native American roots are embedded in our land.

He said, as a country, we should uphold our treaty responsibilities and recommit to strengthening native sovereignty.

"Our Nation cannot live up to the promise of our founding as long as inequities affecting Native Americans persist," wrote Biden. "My Administration is committed to advancing equity and opportunity for all American Indians and Alaska Natives and to helping Tribal Nations overcome the challenges that they have faced from the pandemic, climate change, and a lack of sufficient infrastructure in a way that reflects their unique political relationship."

According to the Department of Indian Affairs, there are about 326 reservations in the United States, making up more than 56 million acres of land.

To honor Native Americans this month, you can visit one of those reservations or take a trip to a museum.

You can also support native-owned businesses and charities.

Google honored the start of Native American Heritage Month on Monday by paying tribute to the late Native American artist We:was in a Google Doodle.

Google
Google Doodle of We:wa

We:wa was revered as a cultural leader and a Zuni tribe mediator. The artist was also a Lamana, which in the Zuni tribe is a third gender, neither strictly male or female.

We:wa was born around 1849 in what is now the state of New Mexico. The artist also traveled to Washington, D.C. in an effort to establish a cultural exchange.

Report a typo

Comments / 0

Related
Daily Mail

'Shame of the white explorers': Kamala slams European colonists who 'ushered in a wave of devastation for Tribal nations' and vows the Biden administration will work to address the impact of America's 'shameful past'

Kamala Harris has vowed to address the 'shameful past' of America's European explorers, saying they 'ushered in a wave of devastation' for Native Americans when they arrived 500 years ago. The vice president was speaking at the National Congress of American Indians 78th Annual Convention, held this year in Portland,...
U.S. POLITICS
arcamax.com

Places in the United States with Native American meanings

Places in the United States with Native American meanings. The second Monday in October marks Indigenous Peoples' Day, a holiday honoring Native American people and culture. Ever since the first Columbus Day in 1792—and especially since the late 20th century when the observance became an official national holiday—Indigenous people have protested against the holiday, also the second Monday of October. The European colonial settling of America, beginning with Christopher Columbus, resulted in a genocide of Native Americans, with survivors forced to assimilate without rights or citizenship until the early 20th century.
POLITICS
arcamax.com

Biggest Native American tribes in the U.S. today

It's commonly believed that Native American origins reach far back to late in the Ice Age when the first humans ventured across the Bering Strait and into what is now North America. Over time, they dispersed across the continent and into South America, establishing distinct tribes, territories, and cultures. Some Native American tribes believe humans were always here, and many researchers are confident waves of people arrived at different times and by different means.
POLITICS
RELATED LOCAL CHANNELS
State
Washington State
buffalorising.com

Unburied Truth: The History, Trauma & Aftermath of the Native American Residential School Policy

Unless you’ve been living under a rock, you should be aware of the travesties of Native American “residential schools” that were put in place to strip indigenous people of their heritage, while assimilating them into modern day society. The schools were literally founded to “break” the spirits of the children that attended them. Some of those children were so broken, that they never made it back home – years later they were found buried on the grounds of the schools, in what has become a horrific wakeup call pertaining to the past and current living conditions of a proud people that were driven from their homelands and largely bypassed and forgotten.
EDUCATION
mediaite.com

Native American Group Demands Fox News Hosts Be Fired for Tying Indigenous Peoples to ‘Racist’ Tropes of Violence, Alcoholism

A non-profit advocacy group for Native Americans is calling for Fox News to fire network hosts Jesse Watters and Rachel Campos-Duffy for their “racist” comments about indigenous people. The outrage stems from a recent segment of Fox News Primetime in which Watters and Campos-Duffy complained about Kamala Harris saying America...
SOCIETY
RELATED PEOPLE
Person
Joe Biden
Telegraph

Black flags fly across America

I typically see any number of flags when driving around the Riverbend. The overwhelming majority, of course, are Old Glory. Others represent a particular branch of the armed forces, or merely proclaim one’s allegiance to a sports team. Confederate flags are few and far between, thank heavens. An occasional Gadsden flag, which was created during the American Revolution, but is now associated with the Tea party, hangs from a dwelling.
POLITICS
wkar.org

The Warrior Tradition

Mon. Nov. 8 at 8 p.m. on WKAR WORLD 23.2 & STREAMING | Learn the heartbreaking, inspiring and largely untold story of Native Americans in the United States military. Why would Indian men and women put their lives on the line for the very government that took their homelands?. This...
MILITARY
magnoliastatelive.com

20 influential Indigenous Americans you might not know about

20 influential Indigenous Americans you might not know about. Most Americans can count on one hand the Indigenous Americans who contributed to the colonial history of this land—from Sacagawea and Geronimo to Pocahontas and Sitting Bull. However, the reality is the one-sided nature of American history taught to children in the U.S. has minimized the contributions of Indigenous people, making for a challenging journey to truth and reconciliation with the native people of this land.
SOCIETY
IN THIS ARTICLE
#Native Americans#American Indians#Native American People#My Administration#Alaska Natives#Tribal Nations#Google Google Doodle#Zuni
milwaukeeindependent.com

Francis Scott Key: Why the author of the National Anthem was also a champion for White Supremacy

The battle over how we teach our country’s past is raging in a new round of History Wars. The United States is confronting the legacies of slavery as never before. This national reconsideration has been prompted by police killings of unarmed Black men and the “1619 Project,” published by “The New York Times,” which reexamines the history of slavery in the United States.
POLITICS
HuffingtonPost

Native Americans Demand Fox News Apology, Firings Over Outrageously Racist Comments

A Native American organization is demanding a correction, apology and the firings of Fox News personnel for a series of racist comments. Fox News contributor Rachel Campos-Duffy, who appeared with her husband, former Wisconsin GOP Rep. Sean Duffy, said Wednesday on Fox News Primetime that Native Americans’ struggles have “everything to do with government dependency ... alcoholism and family breakdowns.”
SOCIETY
YOU MAY ALSO LIKE
Place
Americas
News Break
Politics
NewsBreak
Society
washingtoninformer.com

MUHAMMAD: White People Want Power, Not Justice

“The United States could be a great land for all human beings,” the great Delta Prophetess Fannie Lou Hamer once said. “Instead [White people are] figuring out what trick they can use next to hold us down a little bit longer. As soon as this country realize that … as soon as the White man realizes that … the quicker this can be a peaceful country,” she said 50-plus years ago. How very true.
SOCIETY
WTKR News 3

WTKR News 3

19K+
Followers
5K+
Post
4M+
Views
ABOUT

Read the latest Norfolk, Virginia news and weather from WTKR News 3, updated throughout the day.

Comments / 0

Community Policy