January 4 is the deadline for tens of millions of Americans to get vaccinated for COVID-19, get tested weekly, or face the consequences. Companies with 100 or more employees now need to come up with a written policy before that Jan. 4 deadline. Companies will not only need to inform their employees of the federal vaccine mandate, but they also need to prepare to inspect proof of vaccination or get enough testing supplies for those who forgo the vaccine.

TULSA, OK ・ 2 DAYS AGO