Deputy Events Editor Grace Fitzgerald-Diaz and Guest Writer Emma Melnikov attended an event Friday centered around Russia’s growing climate crisis. Russia is a key player in global energy markets. It consistently leads in gas exports and is among the top global exporters of oil and coal. But as the world tries to reduce emissions and decarbonize the energy sector, Russia, whose economy is dominated by energy exports, is being forced to confront this change. At an event on Friday, co-hosted by the Harriman Institute and the Center on Global Energy Policy, Dr. Tatiana Mitrova, a non-resident fellow at the Center for Global Energy Policy, and an expert on global and Russian energy markets, said, “the story I want to tell you is really evolving right now.”

ENVIRONMENT ・ 14 DAYS AGO