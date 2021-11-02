CreatorsPublishersAdvertisers
Health

Health insurance tying 33% of employees to their jobs, survey says

By Nick Moran
beckershospitalreview.com
 5 days ago

Cover picture for the articleThe thought of losing health coverage is holding back workers from quitting their jobs or starting their own businesses, a Policygenius survey published Oct. 26 found. Nearly 33 percent of...

www.beckershospitalreview.com

beckershospitalreview.com

Hospitals post October job gains

Hospitals gained jobs in October after losing them the previous month, according to the latest jobs report from the U.S. Bureau of Labor Statistics. Hospitals gained 1,100 jobs in October, compared to 8,100 jobs lost in September. Hospitals added 3,200 jobs in August and 18,300 jobs in July. Overall, healthcare...
HEALTH SERVICES
beckershospitalreview.com

69% of Medicare beneficiaries want to shop beyond marketplaces

While CMS is taking steps this year to make shopping on insurance marketplaces easier, Medicare beneficiaries are looking for additional ways to shop for coverage, according to a report from eHealth. The report, which surveyed 6,400 consumers and 15 insurers, found that 69 percent of Medicare beneficiaries want options beside...
HEALTH
GovExec.com

An Alphabetical Health Insurance Option

The Federal Employees Health Benefits Program provides benefits not just for 2.2 million employees but also 1.9 million annuitants (along with family members of both groups). The people in the annuitants group face a major turning point, if they haven’t crossed it already, after they turn 65 and have several options for enrolling in Medicare.
HEALTH
beckershospitalreview.com

Job listings with vaccination mandates surge

More job listings are requiring applicants to get vaccinated as part of the job description, a trend that could continue, CNBC reported Nov. 3. Vaccine mandates have already changed how recruiters hire executive positions within healthcare, but roles at lower levels of seniority are also being affected. With the Biden administration going ahead with vaccination mandates for companies with over 100 employees, more workplaces will need to enforce vaccination requirements.
PUBLIC HEALTH
securitymagazine.com

7 out of 10 IT employees may quit their jobs

Seventy-two percent of information technology (IT) professionals are considering quitting their jobs within the next twelve months, according to a new survey, "Retaining tech employees in the era of The Great Resignation." The survey from TalentLMS and Workable asked 1,200 U.S. IT employees about their views of the IT field...
ECONOMY
Journal & Topics

Jobs Of 14 Unvaccinated NorthShore University Health Employees Saved By Court Ruling

Liberty Counsel Wins Temporary Restraining Order Before Oct. 31 Vaccination Deadline For All Hospital System Employees. A federal judge issued a temporary restraining order last week stopping NorthShore University HealthSystem from taking action against 14 employees who said they were denied a religious exemption when told they had to be vaccinated against COVID-19.
COLLEGES
Sioux City Journal

Bryan Health says it lost 10 employees over vaccine mandate

Bryan Health said Monday that it had only 10 employees leave over a COVID-19 vaccination mandate that became effective Friday. The Lincoln-based health system said that of its 5,552 employees, five resigned rather than get vaccinated, and five were terminated for not complying with the mandate. Nearly 300 people, or...
LINCOLN, NE
Forbes

Best Health Insurance Companies Of 2021

Editorial Note: Forbes Advisor may earn a commission on sales made from partner links on this page, but that doesn't affect our editors' opinions or evaluations. Many people get health insurance coverage through their employer, but others—such as freelancers, seasonal workers, gig workers, small business owners and those who are unemployed—purchase their plans through the federal marketplace, directly from private insurance providers or through an agent or broker during open enrollment. Open Enrollment for 2022 starts Monday, Nov. 1, 2021, and ends Saturday, Jan. 15, 2022. If you want your coverage to begin Jan. 1, 2022, you need to enroll in a plan by Dec.15, 2021.
ECONOMY
MassLive.com

Nearly 1,000 UMass Memorial Health employees still unvaccinated against COVID; At least one dose needed by Dec. 1 or they’ll lose their jobs, company says

Nearly 95% of UMass Memorial Health, the largest employer in Central Massachusetts, have received at least one shot of a COVID-19 vaccine as the company’s mandate begins on Tuesday. A spokesperson for UMass Memorial Health said 94% of the system’s employees are either fully vaccinated or have received one shot...
PUBLIC HEALTH
Metro News

Health insurance enrollment period begins

CHARLESTON, W.Va. — Monday marked the first day of this year’s open enrollment period for health insurance, and one non-profit that assists West Virginians with purchasing health insurance is excited about this year. Insurance plans are available for people who do not have job-based plans or cannot enroll in a...
CHARLESTON, WV
Wenatchee World

Rosa Pulido | 6 steps to choosing health insurance for your employees

Choosing a health plan can be overwhelming and having to choose one for your employees can be even more daunting. Shannon Sims, director of sales and retention with Health Alliance Northwest, provided a presentation this month with six steps to consider when choosing a group health plan for your employees.
WENATCHEE, WA
mitechnews.com

Survey: 69 Percent of Remote Employees Have Another Full Or Part-Time Job

SAN FRANCISCO – A new survey shows 69 percent of remote employees have another full or part-time job. Thirty-seven percent of respondents with multiple jobs have a second full-time job, 45 percent of whom say they work remotely. Additionally, most people with two full-time jobs work fewer hours than the...
ECONOMY
albuquerqueexpress.com

Kaiser survey says 5% of unvaccinated workers quit jobs over vaccines

A newly released survey indicates that 5 percent of all unvaccinated adult workers have left a job due to mandatory vaccination rules. The White House is currently weighing an emergency Labor Department rule that would mandate businesses with 100 or more employees to require vaccinations or frequent testing. Other findings...
HEALTH
KSLTV

Harmons charges insurance premium for unvaccinated employees

Utah grocery chain Harmons announced Thursday in a statement that employees who are not vaccinated could face an insurance surcharge of up to $200 a month. The retail chain said it isn’t mandating vaccines for the virus that has killed more than 740,000 U.S. citizens and hospitalized many more, but it is charging more to offset expensive medical expenses associated with those who choose not to vaccinate.
PUBLIC HEALTH
The Lebanon Reporter

Survey: Finding qualified employees biggest concern for Indiana employers

INDIANAPOLIS - Indiana business leaders are beginning to wrestle with some of the same challenges they had before they knew what COVID-19 was. And in some cases, those challenges have only grown. That's the sentiment from the 14th annual employer workforce survey from the Indiana Chamber of Commerce and its...
INDIANA STATE
9NEWS

Colorado Health Access Survey highlights 'historic shifts'

DENVER — The 2021 Colorado Health Access Survey released this week highlighted "historic shifts in health, access to care, and social and economic conditions." The survey, which happens every other year, surveyed more than 10,000 Colorado households between February and June of this year. The results are weighted to reflect the demographics and distribution of the state's population, according to the Colorado Health Institute.
DENVER, CO

Community Policy