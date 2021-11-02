CreatorsPublishersAdvertisers
NFL

49ers land pass rusher Charles Omenihu in trade with Texans

By Alyssa Barbieri
USA TODAY Sports Media Group
USA TODAY Sports Media Group
 5 days ago
https://img.particlenews.com/image.php?url=0uiSQh_0ckGT5Ns00

The San Francisco 49ers got some help in the pass rush department ahead of the NFL’s trade deadline.

The 49ers have landed young pass rusher Charles Omenihu, who is being traded from the Houston Texans in exchange for a future late-round pick, per NFL Network’s Ian Rapoport.

According to The Athletic‘s Matt Barrows, that draft pick is a 2023 sixth-round pick.

Omenihu, a former fifth rounder, has drawn plenty of interest with a lack of pass rushers available, according to Rapoport. It’s a move the should bolster San Francisco’s defensive front.

In 2.5 seasons with the Texans, Omenihu has totaled 7.0 career sacks, 2 forced fumbles and 4 pass breakups.

The 49ers are currently 26th in adjusted sack rate and 22nd in pass defense efficiency, per Football Outsiders. San Francisco has 16 sacks through seven games, which is tied for 20th in the league.

The hope is Omenihu, who doesn’t have any sacks so far in 2021, can help bolster this 49ers pass rush.

Comments / 0

Related
The Spun

Texans, 49ers Reportedly Agree To Deadline Deal

We’re now four hours from the NFL Trade Deadline. The San Francisco 49ers just added an interesting young piece to their defense, trading for Houston Texans defensive end Charles Omenihu. The Texas grad was a fifth-rounder for Houston in the 2019 NFL Draft. He was a First-Team All-Big 12 performer...
NFL
Chico Enterprise-Record

NFL trade deadline: 49ers add defensive lineman from Texans

The 49ers added reinforcement to their defensive line ahead of today’s 1 p.m. trade deadline, and a day after the Los Angeles Rams did the same. Charles Omenihu doesn’t exactly possess the household name of a Von Miller, however. Omenihu, with seven career sacks, is heading to the 49ers in...
NFL
NBC Sports

Omenihu wants 49ers to know he's ready after 'shock' of trade

If the 49ers' trade for defensive lineman Charles Omenihu on Tuesday caught you off guard, you weren't the only one. The former Houston Texans' pass rusher was fairly surprised himself. "A little bit of shock, but I know it’s a business," Omenihu told Texans reporter Aaron Wilson on Tuesday afternoon....
NFL
RELATED PEOPLE
Person
Ian Rapoport
IN THIS ARTICLE
#49ers#Texans#Nfl Network#American Football#Football Outsiders
Popculture

Colin Kaepernick Shares Big Update on NFL Comeback

Colin Kaepernick has a lot of projects going on including his new Netflix series that will premiere at the end of this month. But the former San Francisco 49ers quarterback is ready to get back into the NFL despite being away from the league for five years. Kaepernick recently spoke to Ebony about his career and said he's still training for an NFL comeback.
NFL
The Spun

Dallas Cowboys Release Player Following Costly Mistake

The Dallas Cowboys (6-1) have let go of second-year defensive end Bradlee Anae. Anae, a Utah alum and native of Hawaii, committed a costly offsides penalty during a Vikings punt on Sunday night. Dallas eventually secured the victory, but Anae’s mistake cost the Cowboys three points, extending Minnesota’s drive at...
NFL
The Spun

Terry Bradshaw’s Comment On Aaron Rodgers Going Viral

Aaron Rodgers has faced a lot of criticism from many different people over the course of the past week. Sunday morning, a longtime NFL quarterback joined in. Former Pittsburgh Steelers star quarterback turned FOX broadcaster Terry Bradshaw had a blunt message for Rodgers on Sunday morning. Rodgers, who is out...
NFL
The Spun

Michael Irvin Has A 3-Word Message For Aaron Rodgers

Legendary former NFL wide receiver and current analyst Michael Irvin had some stern words for Aaron Rodgers on his podcast this afternoon. Rodgers tested positive for COVID-19 today and because he is unvaccinated, he’ll have to sit 10 days, at minimum. The Green Bay Packers star had previously indicated he was vaccinated during the summer, though he used the word “immunized” to perhaps create some leeway.
NFL
YOU MAY ALSO LIKE
NewsBreak
NFL
NFL Teams
Houston Texans
NewsBreak
Football
NewsBreak
Sports
The Spun

NFL World Reacts To Sunday Night’s Big Seahawks News

The Seattle Seahawks expect to get quarterback Russell Wilson back from his injury and he’s not the only major addition that might be arriving soon. According to Pro Football Talk’s Mike Florio, soon-to-be free agent wide receiver Odell Beckham Jr. prefers the Seahawks over every other potential destination. Beckham Jr....
NFL
The Spun

Odell Beckham Reportedly Has 1 Preferred NFL Team

Odell Beckham Jr. reportedly has one preferred NFL destination in mind. The soon-to-be former Cleveland Browns wide receiver is expected to hit waivers on Monday. If he goes unclaimed on waivers, he’ll be able to sign with any team of his choosing. Pro Football Talk shared the latest on his...
NFL
ClutchPoints

Von Miller drops truth bomb on trade from Broncos to Rams

Miller talked to reporters Wednesday about the trade and again talked about how difficult it was to leave the Broncos, admitting it hurt real bad. But then as he made his way to Los Angeles to officially become a Ram, excitement washed over him. When I took off Tuesday morning,...
NFL
Popculture

Dallas Cowboys Star Arrested on DWI Charge

Dallas Cowboys safety Damontae Kazee was arrested on Tuesday on suspicion of driving while intoxicated in a Dallas suburb, according to ESPN. Police said Kazee was booked on a Class B misdemeanor and was released later in the day after posting a $2,500 bond. Kazee was pulled over in a suburb next to the Cowboys' headquarters in Frisco.
NFL
The Spun

NFL World Reacts To Sunday’s Ezekiel Elliott News

The Dallas Cowboys had to play last weekend’s game without their starting quarterback in Dak Prescott. This week, the NFC East leaders could have to play without their starting running back in Ezekiel Elliott. Elliott limped off the field following the Cowboys’ most-recent drive against the Denver Broncos defense. While...
NFL
USA TODAY Sports Media Group

USA TODAY Sports Media Group

43K+
Followers
88K+
Post
16M+
Views
ABOUT

USA TODAY Sports Media Group serves fans passionate about the NFL, NBA, NCAA, MMA and so much more. From expert insights and analysis to the latest team and player news and pop-culture moments, SMG provides trending and top-tier content that fans want.

 https://www.usatoday.com/sports

Comments / 0

Community Policy