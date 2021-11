Samantha is in an elite MFA prose program, and the other young women in her cohort are in a clique. She hates them so much that she calls them a portmanteau of an explicative beginning with the letter “c” and “escapades” and refers to them with pejorative, yet playful, monikers in place of their real names – at least in her internal monologue. Awad claims Samantha is “not an unreliable narrator,” but fans think otherwise. Honestly, this novel achieves what the movie “Jennifer’s Body” could not. It’s comedy, dark academia, magical realism and metafiction. And it’s super weird.

BOOKS & LITERATURE ・ 12 DAYS AGO