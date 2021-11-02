CreatorsPublishersAdvertisers
Tottenham: Antonio Conte will be confirmed as new manager TODAY

By Daily Mail
chatsports.com
 5 days ago

Cover picture for the articleAntonio Conte has been confirmed as the new Tottenham manager. As MailOnline exclusively revealed yesterday morning, Nuno Esposito Santo was axed as Spurs head coach,...

His conundrum in midfield, a plan for January and is captain Hugo Lloris his long-term No 1? Five problems Antonio Conte HAS to solve after taking over as Tottenham's new manager

There will be no Spurs honeymoon period for Antonio Conte. He must hit the ground running with Champions League football at stake for Tottenham Hotspur. Sportsmail looks at the issues he must address in his opening weeks. REVIVING HARRY KANE. Kane’s barren spell was a significant factor in Nuno Espirito...
OFFICIAL — Antonio Conte confirmed as Tottenham Hotspur head coach

Ever since Tottenham Hotspur finished their new stadium and made it to the Champions League final, Spurs chairman Daniel Levy has been obsessed with attracting a big-name manager to lead the club into a glorious new era. After Jose Mourinho flamed out at White Hart Lane, it was thought that Antonio Conte might be that person, only to see him walk away from negotiations, resulting in a screwed-up succession process that eventually led to the appointment of Nuno Espirito Santo.
Tottenham director Fabio Paratici says he 'hasn't spoken' to new manager Antonio Conte about January transfers - but insists the club has 'everything' in place to achieve success

Tottenham's managing director of football Fabio Paratici says he and Antonio Conte have not spoken about transfers and have trust in the players they currently have. The former Juventus, Chelsea and Inter Milan manager replaced Nuno Espirito Santo on Tuesday, after signing an 18-month contract with the club. He has...
Person
Fabio Paratici
Person
Antonio Conte
Tottenham vs Vitesse LIVE: New manager Antonio Conte looks to get his Spurs career off to a winning start with win against Dutch outfit who beat them last month in the Europa Conference League

Antonio Conte begins his reign as Tottenham manager on Thursday evening with a Europa Conference League clash with Vitesse. The Dutch side beat a second-string Spurs last month in one of the low points of predecessor Nuno Espirito Santo's tenure. Now, former Chelsea boss Conte will hope to kickstart his...
Tottenham promote Ryan Mason to first-team coach after Antonio Conte watched former interim boss take training all week - as new manager brings FIVE Italian coaches with him

Ryan Mason has been promoted to first-team coach at Tottenham under Antonio Conte, with the club announcing five new arrivals as part of the Italian's backroom team in north London. Mason has been taking training for the last three days with Conte watching on, and the former Chelsea boss has...
England manager Gareth Southgate predicts a 'fresh start' for Tottenham striker Harry Kane... and says new boss Antonio Conte will 'get a reaction very quickly' from his misfiring striker

England manager Gareth Southgate believes Tottenham Hotspur's struggling striker Harry Kane can get back to his goal-scoring best now Antonio Conte is in charge of the Premier League club. Kane, last season's Golden Boot winner with 23 goals and 14 assists, has scored only once in the league this season...
The Independent

Rafael Benitez expecting ‘aggressive’ Tottenham side under Antonio Conte

Everton manager Rafael Benitez admits it could be a bad time to face a Tottenham side he expects to be “aggressive” under new manager Antonio Conte.Conte was appointed just 26 hours after Nuno Espirito Santo was sacked following four months in charge, an insipid 3-0 home Premier League defeat to Manchester United last weekend proving the final straw.After taking charge of Spurs for the first time for the 3-2 Europa Conference League win over Vitesse Arnhem, former Chelsea boss Conte will be targeting three Premier League points at Goodison Park with Everton desperate to avoid a fourth-straight defeat.“We know...
Everton vs Tottenham result: Five things we learned as Antonio Conte realises size of the challenge ahead

Tottenham Hotspur were held to a 0-0 draw by Everton in Antonio Conte’s first Premier League match in charge of the club.A rather low-key first half was much more about defences being on top than any attacking play of any note being on show, with a Ben Godfrey strike from range and a late half-volley from Sergio Reguilon flying over the bar the only vaguely goalmouth related action at either end.After the break it was far better from the home side, who were initially awarded a penalty for a foul by Hugo Lloris on Richarlison. After watching a pitchside replay,...
‘I have to be happy’ – New Spurs boss Antonio Conte satisfied despite stalemate

New Tottenham manager Antonio Conte declared himself happy with their goalless draw at Everton despite a frustrating afternoon at Goodison Park The home side had the better of the game, but Giovani Lo Celso perhaps came closest to scoring with a shot against a post two minutes from time.However, although Spurs extended their Premier League run without an effort on target to three hours and 47 minutes, their Italian manager was satisfied to start with a point, having taken charge for the first time in the Europa League in midweek.“Honestly, I have to be happy for different reasons,” he said.“The...
The Independent

Everton vs Tottenham result: Antonio Conte shown size of the task by underwhelming draw

It is a godsend that Antonio Conte’s forte is fixing a mess, because he has found himself in charge of an almighty one at Tottenham. They were outmuscled by an Everton side low on confidence and missing core parts of their spine, being quite fortunate to exit Goodison Park with a point.Conte had won all three of his first league tests in charge of Juventus, Chelsea and Inter by an aggregate score of 10-2, but Spurs couldn’t even muster a shot on target.The showdown pitted the tactical wits of a manager already adored before having the chance to get his...
