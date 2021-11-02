Tottenham: Antonio Conte will be confirmed as new manager TODAY

It is a godsend that Antonio Conte’s forte is fixing a mess, because he has found himself in charge of an almighty one at Tottenham. They were outmuscled by an Everton side low on confidence and missing core parts of their spine, being quite fortunate to exit Goodison Park with a point.Conte had won all three of his first league tests in charge of Juventus, Chelsea and Inter by an aggregate score of 10-2, but Spurs couldn’t even muster a shot on target.The showdown pitted the tactical wits of a manager already adored before having the chance to get his...

PREMIER LEAGUE ・ 18 HOURS AGO