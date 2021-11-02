De Blasio files paperwork to set up run for governor of NY

LONDON — Travelers prepared for emotional reunions with friends and family Monday after the United States lifted restrictions imposed more than a year and a half ago at the beginning of the Covid-19 pandemic. At London’s Heathrow Airport, Gail and Paul Chamberlain said they looked forward to meeting their daughter’s...
Tesla shares slumped about 5% in premarket trading after its CEO Elon Musk said he would sell 10% of his holdings — about $20 billion worth — in the electric car maker based on the results of a poll he conducted on Twitter
Dean Obeidallah, a former attorney, is the host of SiriusXM radio's daily program "The Dean Obeidallah Show" and a columnist for The Daily Beast. Follow him @DeanObeidallah. The opinions expressed in this commentary are his own. View more opinion articles on CNN. (CNN) — Green Bay Packers star quarterback Aaron...
GLASGOW, Scotland (AP) — Barack Obama expressed confidence at U.N. climate talks Monday that the Biden administration will ultimately get its $555 billion climate package through Congress, and faulted U.S. rivals China and Russia for what he called a “dangerous lack of urgency” in cutting their own climate-wrecking emissions. “When...
Top Biden administration officials are urging school administrators to help students get vaccinated, days after the Centers for Disease Control and Prevention (CDC) recommended a vaccine for young children. Health and Human Services Secretary Xavier Becerra and Education Secretary Miguel Cardona penned a Dear Colleague letter to superintendents and elementary...
The House of Representatives voted 228-206 on Friday to pass a $1.2 trillion infrastructure bill, which could not have passed without the support of 13 Republicans who pushed it through despite opposition from six progressive members of the House. Here the GOP members who pushed the bill across the finish...
Never let anyone tell you NASCAR isn't a team effort. Kyle Larson won the 2021 NASCAR Cup Series championship race on Sunday at Phoenix on the back of a clutch pit stop by his Hendrick Motorsports crew. Larson was running in fourth position when a yellow flag flew late in...
REHOBOTH BEACH, Del. (AP) — He has been here before. President Joe Biden doesn’t need to look any further back than his time as vice president to grasp the challenges that lie ahead in promoting his new $1 trillion infrastructure deal to the American people and getting the money out the door fast enough that they can feel a real impact.
Comments / 0