Images suggest Los Angeles jetpack sightings were balloons

Celebrities, movie cameras, and persistent paparazzi – these may be the hallmarks of present-day Los Angeles. Still, the second-largest city in the United States has a rich and varied history that extends far beyond the glitter of the silver screen. The city's abundant sunshine and temperate climate, which attract so many folks to the area today, were first enjoyed by the native Tonga peoples. However, the University of Southern California – the Trojans – that's LA's largest private-sector employer. Cuisine and fine dining are two more of the city's strengths. The plethora of restaurants, providing everything from a quick bite to elaborate tasting menus, reflects the international make-up of the city's population.
Comments / 0