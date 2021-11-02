CreatorsPublishersAdvertisers
Los Angeles, CA

Images suggest Los Angeles jetpack sightings were balloons

By FRANCES D'EMILIO - Associated Press
Derrick
 5 days ago

LOS ANGELES (AP) — A Los Angeles police helicopter recorded images of what appeared to be a human-shaped inflatable toy...

www.thederrick.com

Comments / 0

 

FROM LOCAL CREATORS

More
Related
TheDailyBeast

Pilots Who Said They Spotted People Flying Jetpacks May Have Seen Jack Skellington Balloons, Feds Say

The FBI and FAA have spent months investigating what pilots described as people flying jetpacks dangerously close to Los Angeles International Airport, only to reportedly come to suspect that the pilots may have just seen Jack Skellington balloons. There have been three sightings of the supposed jetpack flights—the first was made by an American Airlines crew on Aug. 30, 2020; the second by a China Airlines crew on Oct. 14, 2020; and the third on July 28 this year, when a pilot reported a “jet man” at approximately 5,000 feet. The FBI and FAA launched an investigation, and told NBC Los Angeles on Monday: “One working theory is that pilots might have seen balloons.” One law-enforcement official told NBC that the balloon could have been part of a Halloween decoration that broke loose, with NBC noting the resemblance to Jack Skellington from A Nightmare Before Christmas. According to NBC, investigators have completely ruled out the possibility that someone was genuinely flying a jetpack at 5,000 feet.
PUBLIC SAFETY
RELATED LOCAL CHANNELS
City
Los Angeles, CA
City
Beverly Hills, CA
Los Angeles, CA
Crime & Safety
Local
California Crime & Safety
TechSpot

LA's Jetpack Guy was probably a Jack Skellington balloon

WTF?! Although jetpacks have moved from the domain of sci-fi to reality in recent times, it seems multiple sightings of a man flying over Los Angeles using one of the devices may have a much simpler explanation: balloons. The first sighting came back in August last year when American Airlines...
LOS ANGELES, CA
San Luis Obispo Tribune

Mysterious ‘jetpack man’ in Los Angeles may not be a man at all, FBI says

The FBI thinks it might have some answers for the people who said they’ve seen what looked like a man wearing a jetpack flying over Los Angeles. The agency said in a statement that it worked with the Federal Aviation Administration to investigate the claims, but did not find any concrete evidence that could verify the jetpack sightings, the Los Angeles Times reported.
PUBLIC SAFETY
RELATED PEOPLE
Person
Tim Burton
JustLuxe.com

los angeles

Four Seasons Hotel Los Angeles at Beverly Hills is offering a new exciting 'Awaken Your Senses' package to renew, reinvigorate and stimulate each of the five senses. Sixty years ago Founder and Chairman Isadore Sharp opened his first Four Seasons in Toronto. "There are now 120 hotels and resorts, 45 residences and 40,000 employees around the globe," Sharp said in the Four Seasons Magazine. He lives by the Golden Rule - 'to treat others as you would want to be treated.'
Local Business CA

About Los Angeles California

Celebrities, movie cameras, and persistent paparazzi – these may be the hallmarks of present-day Los Angeles. Still, the second-largest city in the United States has a rich and varied history that extends far beyond the glitter of the silver screen. The city's abundant sunshine and temperate climate, which attract so many folks to the area today, were first enjoyed by the native Tonga peoples. However, the University of Southern California – the Trojans – that's LA's largest private-sector employer. Cuisine and fine dining are two more of the city's strengths. The plethora of restaurants, providing everything from a quick bite to elaborate tasting menus, reflects the international make-up of the city's population.
CALIFORNIA STATE
momsla.com

Harvest Festivals in Los Angeles

There are so many ways to celebrate fall in Southern California. A Harvest Festival allows you to enjoy the best of autumn — the sights, the sounds, the smells, the tastes! Many people want you to believe we don’t have seasons here, but it’s obviously not true; we just have them California-style!
LOS ANGELES, CA
IN THIS ARTICLE
#Sightings#Balloons#Inflatable#Jetpack#Christmas#Ap#Knbc Tv
Popculture

Popular and Grammy-Nominated Singer Dead at 26 After Plane Crash

Brazilian singer Marília Mendonça was died in a plane crash, her representatives confirmed in a statement on her Instagram page. She was 26. Four other people died in the crash, which remains under investigation. Mendonça was on her way to perform in Caratinga. The plane crashed in the state of...
CELEBRITIES
YOU MAY ALSO LIKE
NewsBreak
Public Safety
HollywoodLife

Pam Anderson, 54, Stuns With Tommy Lee Look-Alike Son, Dylan, 23, At Clothing Launch Party

Pam Anderson rocked a tight black dress as she posed for a photo with son Dylan at the launch of her other son, Brandon’s, clothing line. Pam Anderson, 54, made quite the statement when she attended her son, Brandon Thomas Lee’s clothing line launch on Nov. 4. Pam opted to wear a form-fitting spaghetti strap black slip dress that had a low-cut neckline, revealing ample cleavage, and a flowy skirt. She topped her look off with a pair of black leather pointed-toe pumps and voluminous loose waves.
LOS ANGELES, CA

Comments / 0

Community Policy