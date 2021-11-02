OG&E Launches New Electric Utility Website

San Rafael, CA – New platform provides people of Marin with a service-focused online experience intended to evolve with the needs of our community. In its ongoing mission to deliver reliable and quality services as a transparent, modern government organization, the County of Marin Department of Public Works has launched its new website. Located at https://publicworks.marincounty.org, the website strives to provide, and continually improve, access to the diverse range of Public Works services, programs, projects and information for the people of Marin County.
