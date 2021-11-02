CreatorsPublishersAdvertisers
Denver, CO

'Night at the Museums' offers free admission at Denver's favorite spots

By Spencer McKee
OutThere Colorado
OutThere Colorado
 5 days ago
https://img.particlenews.com/image.php?url=0OImUL_0ckGOWUh00
Denver Art Museum. Photo Credit: Joecho-16 (iStock).

Big fan of art, history, and science? You're in luck. Denver's 'Free Night at the Museums' event, part of Denver Arts Week, is taking place this weekend, offering free access to a number of educational and cultural hotspots around the city after dark.

Set to take place on Saturday, November 6, 12 museums will be free to visit from 5 to 10 PM, with a free shuttle available to make it easier to get around.

Museums currently scheduled to participate include:

  1. Children's Museum of Denver at Marsico Campus
  2. Clyfford Still Museum
  3. Denver Art Museum
  4. Denver Museum of Nature and Science
  5. Dinosaur Ridge
  6. Forney Museum of Transportation
  7. Four Mile Historic Park
  8. History Colorado Center
  9. Kirkland Museum of Fine & Decorative Art
  10. Molly Brown House Museum
  11. Museo de las Americas
  12. Wings Over the Rockies Air & Space Museum

According to the Visit Denver website, some museums may require advance registration or have limited capacity. It is advised that you check with each museum prior to your visit. Some links for registration can also be found on the Visit Denver website.

Read more about the event and see the shuttle schedule here.

