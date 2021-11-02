'Night at the Museums' offers free admission at Denver's favorite spots

Denver Art Museum. Photo Credit: Joecho-16 (iStock).

Big fan of art, history, and science? You're in luck. Denver's 'Free Night at the Museums' event, part of Denver Arts Week, is taking place this weekend, offering free access to a number of educational and cultural hotspots around the city after dark.

Set to take place on Saturday, November 6, 12 museums will be free to visit from 5 to 10 PM, with a free shuttle available to make it easier to get around.

Museums currently scheduled to participate include:

Children's Museum of Denver at Marsico Campus Clyfford Still Museum Denver Art Museum Denver Museum of Nature and Science Dinosaur Ridge Forney Museum of Transportation Four Mile Historic Park History Colorado Center Kirkland Museum of Fine & Decorative Art Molly Brown House Museum Museo de las Americas Wings Over the Rockies Air & Space Museum

According to the Visit Denver website, some museums may require advance registration or have limited capacity. It is advised that you check with each museum prior to your visit. Some links for registration can also be found on the Visit Denver website.

Read more about the event and see the shuttle schedule here.