CreatorsPublishersAdvertisers
Immigration

Mexican officers fire on pickup carrying migrants, killing 1

By EDGAR H. CLEMENTE, Associated Press
Border Report
Border Report
 5 days ago

https://img.particlenews.com/image.php?url=1FJkd9_0ckGOUjF00

PIJIJIAPAN, Mexico (AP) — Mexico’s National Guard said Monday that its officers opened fire when a pickup carrying migrants tried to avoid an immigration checkpoint and rammed a patrol vehicle, and the gunfire killed one migrant and wounded four others.

Prosecutors in the southern state of Chiapas said in a statement that the dead man was a Cuban citizen, but did not supply his full name.

Apparently, the migrants in the truck were not part of some 4,000 mainly Central Americans who are seeking to reach Mexico City on foot. The shooting late Sunday occurred about 25 miles (40 kilometers) from where the migrant march was.

A statement from the National Guard said the truck ignored orders to stop for an inspection near the town of Pijijiapan and tried to ram a patrol vehicle. It said officers opened fire because the driver of the truck “put at imminent risk their safety” by trying to ram their patrol vehicle.

The pickup was carrying a total of 13 migrants, most from Cuba but there were also three from Ghana, the Guard said. They and the driver were detained. The wounded migrants were taken to a nearby hospital for treatment. According to prosecutors in the southern state of Chiapas, a rifle was found in the truck.

Meanwhile, migrant rights advocates and aid workers traveling with the caravan estimated there could be 1,000 children in the group whose participants have spent days trudging along highways under a punishing sun.

Children of all ages among migrants in caravan trekking across Mexico toward the U.S. border

The Mexican government has been attempting to discourage the march, saying the poor conditions are putting the migrants’ lives at risk.

https://img.particlenews.com/image.php?url=0sVtTB_0ckGOUjF00
Migrants leave Ulapa, Chiapas state, late Saturday, Oct. 30, 2021. The migrant caravan heading north in southern Mexico has so far been allowed to walk unimpeded, a change from the Mexican government’s reaction to other attempted mass migrations. (AP Photo/Isabel Mateos)

On Monday, the National Immigration Institute said six cases of the tropical fever dengue had been detected among members of the migrant march. The institute said five of the cases were minors, one of whom was taken to a hospital for treatment of a severe case of hemorrhagic dengue. It said the adult companions of three of the other dengue cases had refused treatment.

Much larger caravans crossed Mexico in 2018 and 2019, but those migrants never tried to walk the whole distance. They usually caught rides aboard passing trucks.

But Mexico has told truckers not to pick up migrants, saying they could face charges of migrant trafficking. The migrants are also afraid of becoming separated from the group, for fear they will be rounded up and deported.

Cuban migrants seeking to cross the border to the U.S. often contract the services of migrant smugglers.

Deadly confrontations between law enforcement and migrants remain relatively rare in Mexico, but a National Guard officer was killed by suspected immigrant traffickers in September.

History of abuse for Mexican police unit in migrant massacre

And a dozen members of an elite police force in the northern border state of Tamaulipas are on trial for allegedly killing 14 Guatemalan migrants and five other people, whose bodies were found shot and burned near the U.S. border in late January.

For the latest news, weather, sports, and streaming video, head to BorderReport.

Comments / 0

Related
Washington Examiner

'Tell Biden we are coming': New migrant caravan marches through Mexico to US border

More than 3,000 migrants are making their way through Mexico toward the U.S. border in the largest and most organized caravan of the year. The migrants, mostly Central Americans, South Americans, and Haitians, are taking the 2,500-mile journey to Texas. The group was organized through a QR code that allowed participants to register starting Oct. 15, according to Fox News. Due to the Mexican government banning migrants from hitching rides from truckers, the migrants will have to take the entire journey on foot.
IMMIGRATION
IBTimes

Migrants March On Mexican Capital Demanding 'Dignity'

Around 1,000 migrants seeking refugee status marched on Monday towards the Mexican capital, as the government faced a call by the United Nations to process the requests quickly. The caravan, including foreigners from at least eight countries, set off from the southern city of Tapachula on Saturday demanding "justice, dignity...
IMMIGRATION
Daily Mail

'I believe in the American dream:' Woman, 19, traveling alone in a caravan with 3,500 migrants, including 1,200 children, begs Mexico's president to not block their journey to US border

A young migrant woman spoke for the aspirations of thousands in the latest caravan marching toward the US border as she pleaded for Mexico's president to provide safe passage so she and the others could attain the American dream. The 19-year-old woman, identified only as Christina, was near the front...
IMMIGRATION
IN THIS ARTICLE
#Shooting#Border Patrol#Mexico#Border Checkpoint#Mexican#Pijijiapan#Cuban#Central Americans#The National Guard#Ap Photo
KTAR News

Kids of all ages among migrants in caravan across Mexico

ESCUINTLA, Mexico (AP) — When a few thousand migrants resumed their walk north through southern Mexico Thursday, the chatter of stroller wheels on pavement accompanied the slap of feet. Still-sleeping children slumped as the caravan lurched forward. Others, still drowsy, perched on parents’ shoulders. The caravan made up of mostly...
IMMIGRATION
The Independent

Migrant woman dies as dozens try to swim around US-Mexico border fence

A migrant woman trying to enter the US by swimming around a metal border fence that separates Mexico and the United States died on Friday night, officials have said. “This is yet another example of the ruthless tactics smuggling organisations use to bolster their power and profits,” said Aaron Heitke, San Diego sector’s chief patrol agent. “We will work tirelessly to pursue and bring to justice those responsible for this tragedy.”The US Customs and Border Protection (CBP) said on Saturday that authorities had received a notification at 11.38pm on 29 October that the deceased migrant woman was a part...
PUBLIC SAFETY
New York Post

Migrant caravan rejects offers of visas by Mexican authorities

A caravan of more than 3,000 migrants from Central America is advancing through Mexico, after leaders rejected the country’s offers of visas to stem the march to the US border. As migrants moved through Mexico’s southern state of Chiapas, the government offered them humanitarian visas if they agreed to dissolve...
IMMIGRATION
YOU MAY ALSO LIKE
NewsBreak
United States National Guard
NewsBreak
Public Safety
NewsBreak
Immigration
Country
Cuba
Place
Mexico City
Border Report

Border Report

385
Followers
130
Post
45K+
Views
ABOUT

BorderReport.com provides real-time delivery of the untold local stories about people living, working and migrating along the U.S. border with Mexico.

 https://www.borderreport.com/

Comments / 0

Community Policy