An American Airlines flight bound for John Wayne Airport in Orange County was diverted to Denver on Tuesday after one of the passengers attacked a flight attendant.Passengers on the flight reported that the alleged assault was prompted by a disagreement between an unnamed male traveller and cabin crew about mask wearing.Mackenzie Rose, another passenger on the flight, told CBSLA that the incident occurred about halfway through the trip, with the plane re-routing over Ohio for an emergency landing in Denver.The passenger suspected of assaulting the flight attendant was reportedly in first or business class, and witnesses told press the crew...

PUBLIC SAFETY ・ 10 DAYS AGO