OG fans of the Marvel Cinematic Universe are well aware of the casting changes the franchise underwent during its early years, most notably Don Cheadle taking over the James Rhodes role from Terrence Howard. To give some of you a little refresher, Howard was always meant to reprise the role in Iron Man 2 but a dispute over his salary prevented him from ever returning to the billion-dollar franchise. The unfortunate incident even soured his relationship with Robert Downey Jr. who was paid more for his involvement in the 2010 blockbuster and understandably so.

MOVIES ・ 12 DAYS AGO