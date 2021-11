The skies will clear up enough by Saturday night that it may be possible to see aurora borealis in areas of the Pacific Northwest. A G3 (strong) geomagnetic storm watch has been issued for Saturday, Oct. 30, into Sunday, following a “significant solar flare and Coronal Mass Ejection (CME) from the sun.” If the geomagnetic storm is strong enough — and if the weather conditions continue to be as optimal as predicted — Northwest residents as far south as Oregon may be able to see the northern lights the storm will create.

WASHINGTON STATE ・ 9 DAYS AGO