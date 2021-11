They say you have your whole life to write your first album, Or your whole life up to that point at least. So if that’s true then there’s no reason you shouldn’t swing for the fences and knock it out of the park, Which is exactly what Wicked Smile has done on their debut album Wait For The Night. Musically these guys fall somewhere between classic bands like Iron Maiden and Skid Row and modern bands like Hardcore Superstar and Temple Balls, None of those incredible bands sound alike and so that goes to show the diverse elements at play here.

