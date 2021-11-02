The mall of the future: less retail, more content

PacSun is expanding its brick-and-mortar footprint, and is doing so with dedicated kids stores. The retailer announced today that its first PacSun Kids store stateside is now open. Located within the Mall of America in Bloomington, Minn., the store consumes 1,435 square feet of retail space and is connected to the PacSun adult store. The company said in a statement that PacSun Kids was designed without gender to cater to consumers aged 4-14 years old. “At PacSun, we want our consumers to be free to express themselves and choose what they want to wear without boundaries, which was the driving factor behind introducing...

BLOOMINGTON, MN ・ 2 DAYS AGO