The second matchup of the year between the Buffalo Bills and the Miami Dolphins is a lot closer at halftime than the first game, with both teams tied 3-3. The Bills defense has brought the same pressure as the first meeting, but they’ve given up enough chunk plays to keep Miami moving down the field. Meanwhile, the Bills offense can’t get out of its own way, with bad blocking and bad playcalling wrecking any momentum they could’ve had.

NFL ・ 7 DAYS AGO