Who doesn't love tucking into a satisfying steakhouse dinner? Whether your cut of choice is a ribeye, a New York strip, a filet mignon, or a T-bone, you can satisfy your cravings at any one of a multitude of steakhouses around the nation. Maybe you're planning to visit your local, independent meat-slinger or want to sit down at a table at one of the country's many chains — either way, steakhouses remain a popular choice for American diners, even in spite of an overall decrease in beef consumption over the past few years (via FSR Magazine).

RESTAURANTS ・ 18 DAYS AGO