Tips for increasing your odds during the rut. During the drawn-out Florida rut, hunting over buck sign can be decidedly unproductive. Alluring rubs and scrapes are in sight, but despite their promise of grand bucks, day after day slip past without any sightings. During this time frame, a Florida hunter is well advised to hunt where the does are, particularly where hot does are. The trouble is does in estrus look very much like other does. Occasionally a doe is sighted behaving in a manner that leaves no doubt in the hunter's mind that she is in heat, but most often we can only surmise and wait for a buck to confirm our guess.

ANIMALS ・ 6 DAYS AGO