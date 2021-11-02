Quentin Tarantino will sell 7 never-before-seen clips from 'Pulp Fiction' as NFTs

It was Quentin Tarantino who — unintentionally and indirectly — gave Edgar Wright the necessary encouragement to film Last Night in Soho the way he wanted. While staying in Los Angeles in the summer of 2018 as he wrote a new draft of the Focus Features time-twisting psychological thriller (which lands in U.S. cinemas Oct. 29), the British director noticed that Tarantino was shooting Once Upon a Time in Hollywood just two blocks away. What Wright found remarkable wasn’t so much how Tarantino managed to transform Hollywood Boulevard into the 1960s, but that he did so “without anybody really realizing,” Wright tells The...

