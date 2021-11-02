Quentin Tarantino will sell 7 never-before-seen clips from 'Pulp Fiction' as NFTs

Quentin Tarantino’s filmography has no shortage of classics. How could you forget his crime thriller Reservoir Dogs? Or his second feature that broke film rules and defined pop culture, Pulp Fiction. There’s also Jackie Brown or Inglorious Basterds. However, there’s one underrated gem in his catalog that easily the best film is his filmography, Kill Bill (both volumes 1 and 2 combined). For those of you who have been living rock, the film centers around The Bride (Uma Thurman) waking up from a coma and killing everyone who’s responsible for her attempted murder, including Bill. It’s a revenge thriller that both satisfies the revenge and story aspects.
