Movies

Quentin Tarantino will sell 7 never-before-seen clips from 'Pulp Fiction' as NFTs

By Frank Pallotta
CNN
CNN
 5 days ago
Cover picture for the article

Quentin Tarantino is getting into NFTs. The two-time Academy Award-winning director and screenwriter announced Tuesday that he will sell NFTs of seven original scenes from "Pulp Fiction," arguably his most famous...

