Lion netters drop two, then take two at Goodhue Tournament

Hunter Holland, on 4th and two, raced 48 yards for the winning TD with 32 seconds to play. That was the second of two Lion TDs in the final four minutes. Trailing by 12 points (19-7) with a 4th and 9, Tysen Grinde went above two defenders to grab a 29-yard pass from Elijah Solum down to the Knight 10 yard-line. Two plays later, Solum hit Grinde with a 10-yard TD toss to make it 19-14 with 3:56 on the clock. After a Kingsland punt, Holland provided his fourth-down game-winning sprint. SG, saddled with four turnovers, had not scored since the game’s first possession when a 22-yard Holland scamper set up his 4-yard TD run. In between, Kingsland put up 19 unanswered points. James Howard (16-62 rushing) had a 3-yard TD run, and Kale Mensink (6-12, 49 yards, TD, INT passing) passed seven yards to Mason Kolling to put the Knights up 14-7 at halftime. During a mostly defense-dominated second half, a high SG punt snap went into the end zone for a safety. After a 25-yard field goal by Sebastien Jakobson, Kingsland led 19-7 in the third. That score held until the Lion’s two fourth-down deliveries led to two TDs in the final four minutes. Grinde completed five passes and caught three (for 47 yards), Solum completed three passes, caught two tosses and was in on 17 tackles. Holland rushed 11 times for 90 yards. Kingsland’s only big play, a 23-yard Mensink-to-Kaden Rath pass did not come until the final 10 seconds. The Knights (now 2-4, 3-4) outgained the Lions (now 3-3, 3-3), 241 yards to 194 and won the turnover battle 4 to 1. SG is now 3-3, 3-3. Kingsland is 2-4, 3-4. Warriors BlankSnakes in a Week Six Eye-Raiser.

SOCCER ・ 14 DAYS AGO