Lion netters drop two, then take two at Goodhue Tournament

By Lee Epps
Fillmore County Journal
 6 days ago

Cover picture for the articleSpring Grove won two volleyball matches after dropping a pair to finish in fifth place at the Goodhue Tournament on Saturday, October 16. It was good preparation for the upcoming playoffs as all four opponents had winning records, similar to that of the Lions, who closed the day at 17-9. Both...

fillmorecountyjournal.com

