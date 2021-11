IOS and iPadOS 15.2 can be downloaded through the Apple Developer Center or over the air after the proper profile has been installed on an iPhone or an iPad. According to Apple's release notes for the update, iOS 15.2 introduces App Privacy Report, a feature that allows users to view App Activity in a new section of the Settings app. Go to Settings > Privacy > App Privacy Report > Turn on App Privacy Report. Data will begin showing up once apps are in use.

CELL PHONES ・ 12 DAYS AGO