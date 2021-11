Ever since California-based electric vehicle (“EV”) maker Tesla (NASDAQ: TSLA) unveiled the Tesla Roadster in 2008 and kickstarted the electric vehicle revolution, it has been on a roll. More than a decade later, Tesla is the largest maker of electric vehicles as well as the most valued carmaker in the world with several EV models already on the road and several more on the way. In line with its history of breaking records, Tesla made history after the Model 3 became the first battery-electric vehicle (“BEV”) to top the European monthly sales chart. On top of that, a massive order from car rental company Hertz saw Tesla’s valuation finally break through the $1 trillion mark.

