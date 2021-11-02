Need help heating your home? LIHEAP applications now open
DES MOINES, Iowa — Help is now available for Iowans who might struggle to pay their heating bill.
The Low Income Home Energy Assistance Program, or LIHEAP, began November 1.
Looking ahead, heating costs are expected to rise sharply this winter. You can apply for LIHEAP by reaching out to your local Community Action Outreach office.
That information can be found on the Iowa Department of Human Rights website here .
