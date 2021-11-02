Need help heating your home? LIHEAP applications now open

The seasons are changing and we are starting to see temperatures drop while home heating costs rise. MidAmerican Energy is reminding customers who may be facing financial difficulties that the application window for assistance with the low-income home energy assistance program, or LIHEAP, is open for some now and will open for all next week. “Winters can add a financial strain for our customers who struggle to pay their energy bills,” says Mike Gehringer, vice president of customer operations for MidAmerican. “We encourage any customer with financial challenges to contact their local community action agency to find out if they are eligible for assistance.” Each state receives and administers the funds from the U.S. Department of Health and Human Services and these programs will vary by state. In Iowa, the community action agencies will review applications and administer the grant funds. Eligibility criteria reviewed includes the household income and size, type of primary heating fuel, housing type and more. Iowans must have an income at or below 200 percent of the 2021 federal poverty guidelines. Applications are now being accepted for those 60 and older and will open to all others on Monday, Nov. 1. MidAmerican adds that customers who may be concerned about their ability to pay energy bills or who would like to talk about payment arrangements can call their offices at 888-427-5632.

