Need help heating your home? LIHEAP applications now open

 5 days ago

DES MOINES, Iowa — Help is now available for Iowans who might struggle to pay their heating bill.

The Low Income Home Energy Assistance Program, or LIHEAP, began November 1.

Looking ahead, heating costs are expected to rise sharply this winter. You can apply for LIHEAP by reaching out to your local Community Action Outreach office.

That information can be found on the Iowa Department of Human Rights website here .

For the latest news, weather, sports, and streaming video, head to who13.com.

WHO13.com is Iowa's most trusted source for local news, weather and sports.

