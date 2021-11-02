FAQ: Everything on this Brewers offseason

2021 Record: 95-67 First Place, NL Central. Team ERA: 3.50 (3rd in MLB) Team OPS: 713 (20th in MLB) The Brewers weren’t necessarily considered the crop of the NL Central to begin the season, but even with the Cardinals’ miraculous run to end the 2021 campaign, this was basically their division from the jump -- or at least from the middle of April on, anyway. A chief reason for that was their starting pitching, as the Milwaukee rotation was sensational. Corbin Burnes was even better than his impressive 2020 campaign with 234 strikeouts and a 2.43 ERA in 167 frames. Brandon Woodruff would have been the ace of most staffs with a 2.56 mark and 211 strikeouts over 30 starts. Freddy Peralta was sensational in his first full season as a starter with a 195/56 K/BB ratio and 2.81 ERA over 144 1/3 innings. And that’s not even mentioning Adrian Houser (3.22) and Eric Lauer (3.19). Add in another dominant season from Josh Hader with 34 saves and solid work behind him from relievers like Devin Williams and Brad Boxberger, and there were few staffs as good as Milwaukee’s was in 2021. And while we’ll focus on the offense in this next section, Willy Adames was outstanding with a .285/.366/.521 slash after a trade with the Rays, and appears to be the shortstop of the future.

MLB ・ 4 DAYS AGO