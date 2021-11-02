CreatorsPublishersAdvertisers
NFL

FAQ: Everything on this Brewers offseason

MLB
 5 days ago

Cover picture for the articleMILWAUKEE -- For two years now, baseball’s general managers have remained nimble and adjusted to uncertain circumstances. That has the potential to continue into the 2021-22 offseason after the final pitch of the World Series is thrown. Here is a look at some key dates and decisions ahead as...

www.mlb.com

FanSided

Brewers Make Surprise First Free Agent Signing Of Offseason

The World Series confetti has barely stopped falling and Brewers president of baseball operations David Stearns has already made his first move of the offseason. Shortly before noon on Wednesday, Ken Rosenthal reported the Milwaukee Brewers had signed RHP Trevor Gott to a major league contract for the 2022 season.
NFL
FanSided

Brewers: MLB Insider Picks Milwaukee To Land Rival Free Agent Slugger

It wouldn’t be an MLB season without free agency rumors before the World Series even starts. Although the Brewers being brought up this early is unusual. Jon Heyman over at MLB network appeared on a segment where he broke down where 13 free agents might end up. The Milwaukee Brewers were mentioned in that list.
NFL
brewcrewball.com

Milwaukee Brewers headed for free agency

In 2021, Stearns & Company assembled a division-winning team with a below-average payroll. In 2022, the Brewers have above-average salary commitments ($105M) and nearly $46 million in arbitration estimates. Thankfully, the 2022 Brewers find themselves with fewer roster gaps than they had in previous years. However, like this season’s postseason...
NFL
wsau.com

Brewers Sign Relief Pitcher

MILWAUKEE, WI (WSAU) — The Milwaukee Brewers announced their first off-season signing on Wednesday. They inked relief pitcher Trevor Gott to a one-year deal with a chance to make the team out of spring training. Gott spent all of last season with the Giants AAA affilitate but does have alot...
MLB
nbcsportsedge.com

MLB Team Roundup: Milwaukee Brewers

2021 Record: 95-67 First Place, NL Central. Team ERA: 3.50 (3rd in MLB) Team OPS: 713 (20th in MLB) The Brewers weren’t necessarily considered the crop of the NL Central to begin the season, but even with the Cardinals’ miraculous run to end the 2021 campaign, this was basically their division from the jump -- or at least from the middle of April on, anyway. A chief reason for that was their starting pitching, as the Milwaukee rotation was sensational. Corbin Burnes was even better than his impressive 2020 campaign with 234 strikeouts and a 2.43 ERA in 167 frames. Brandon Woodruff would have been the ace of most staffs with a 2.56 mark and 211 strikeouts over 30 starts. Freddy Peralta was sensational in his first full season as a starter with a 195/56 K/BB ratio and 2.81 ERA over 144 1/3 innings. And that’s not even mentioning Adrian Houser (3.22) and Eric Lauer (3.19). Add in another dominant season from Josh Hader with 34 saves and solid work behind him from relievers like Devin Williams and Brad Boxberger, and there were few staffs as good as Milwaukee’s was in 2021. And while we’ll focus on the offense in this next section, Willy Adames was outstanding with a .285/.366/.521 slash after a trade with the Rays, and appears to be the shortstop of the future.
MLB
Fox11online.com

Longtime Brewers coach Sedar retires

MILWAUKEE (WLUK) -- A popular longtime Milwaukee Brewers coach has retired. Ed Sedar spent 30 years in the Brewers organization, from 1992-2021. That included 14 seasons on the major league coaching staff, as first base coach from 2007-10 and third base coach from 2011-20. Last season, he was advisor to the major league coaching staff.
MLB
#Brewers#Mlb Pipeline#Free Agents#Major League#Draft#Minor League#Gm Meetings#Cba#
Joe Mertens

The Milwaukee Brewers And An Unfortunate Playoff Stat

Since they became a team in 1970 (or 1969 if you count the year they were the Seattle Pilots) the Milwaukee Brewers have been to the postseason eight times and the World Series once. Their one trip to the World Series came in 1982 against their now division rival, the St. Louis Cardinals. This season marked their 4th straight postseason appearance, which is a franchise record.
WISCONSIN STATE
MLB

1 free agent for each team who could re-sign

The Hot Stove will simmer all winter as free agents trade in one uniform for another, but a number of these players will decide that their best move is not to make one at all. Which players might decide to give it another run with their current clubs? And which clubs will view their free-agent players as their best options going forward? Here’s a look at all 30 clubs and which incumbent could make the most sense to return in 2022.
NFL
MLB

Levering to see expanded TV role in 2022

MILWAUKEE -- Brewers fans will see more of Jeff Levering on their televisions in 2022, and the club is beginning the search for an additional radio play-by-play voice to reflect a number of moving pieces on the broadcast team. Here’s a rundown of what is expected on the air next...
NFL
