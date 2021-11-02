CreatorsPublishersAdvertisers
Austin, TX

$310 million SNAP benefits provided for November

By KLTV Digital Media Staff
KTRE
 5 days ago

Cover picture for the articleAUSTIN, Texas (KLTV) - As part of the response to the COVID-19 pandemic, the Texas Health and Human Services Commission (HHSC) is providing more than $310 million in emergency Supplemental Nutrition Assistance Program (SNAP) food benefits...

www.ktre.com

Comments / 0

 

FROM LOCAL CREATORS

More
Related
WLOX

Supplemental SNAP benefits for November available to eligible households

JACKSON, Miss. (WLOX) - Households that currently receive SNAP benefits will be eligible for supplemental benefits for November 2021. A release from Mississippi Department of Human Services sent Monday morning said these benefits are similar to those that were received by certified SNAP households in previous months due to the COVID-19 pandemic.
JACKSON, MS
KMTV 3 News Now

Second issuance of summer P-EBT benefits in October

On Friday, the Nebraska Department of Health and Human Services (DHHS) said the state has approved a plan to “disburse Summer P-EBT benefits with an issuance on October 13 for school-age children and an issuance on October 15 for certain children under the age of six.”
POLITICS
RELATED LOCAL CHANNELS
State
Texas State
Local
Texas Government
Austin, TX
Health
Austin, TX
Government
City
Austin, TX
Local
Texas Health
ABQJournal

US funds weighed for disabilities program

SANTA FE – State health officials say they have a plan to end the 13-year wait faced by families seeking services under a developmental disabilities program. In a legislative hearing Tuesday, members of the state departments of Health and Human Services said they are awaiting federal approval to tap into a temporary funding stream to move about 4,100 people off the waiting list and into services in the next two years.
ALBUQUERQUE, NM
WKRC

Millions of Americans feel the pinch in SNAP program funding

WASHINGTON, D.C. (WGFL/WKRC) - As pandemic funding ends and the holiday season approaches, millions of Americans who qualify for the Supplemental Nutrition Assistance Program (SNAP), commonly known as food stamps, will soon be left without aid to provide for their families. That's according to market research firm IRI. Officials say,...
AGRICULTURE
cnycentral.com

SNAP households will receive maximum food benefits for October, says Gov. Hochul

SYRACUSE N.Y. — Governor Kathy Hochul announced that all New Yorkers enrolled in the Supplemental Nutrition Assistance Program (SNAP) will receive the maximum level of food benefits for October. All households participating in SNAP, even those who have already reached maximum benefits, will receive supplemental benefits this month. The supplement...
SYRACUSE, NY
WAPT

Mississippi SNAP recipients to receive additional benefit

JACKSON, Miss. — Mississippians enrolled in the Supplemental Nutrition Assistance Program are eligible for a supplemental benefit in November. Similar benefits were offered over the previous months to assist certified SNAP households during the pandemic, Mississippi Department of Human Services officials said in a Monday news release. “All households will...
MISSISSIPPI STATE
IN THIS ARTICLE
#Snap Benefits#Nutrition#Medicaid#Kltv#Hhsc#Texans#Yourtexasbenefits Com#Texas Benefits
kgncnewsnow.com

Texas SNAP Benefits Extended

Two young boys sitting on the kitchen floor playing with pots and pans. Governor Greg Abbott has extended Emergency SNAP benefits through November. Texas Health and Human Services have set aside more than 310-million dollars in emergency benefits for the Supplemental Nutrition Assistance Program to help over 1 point 5 million Texas households.
TEXAS STATE
Houston Chronicle

Texas extends SNAP food stamp program in November as food prices rise

Texas has boosted funding for a key food assistance program, the latest effort to combat soaring food prices caused by the COVID-19 pandemic and related, global supply chain issues. On Thursday, the state announced an additional $310 million in funding for the emergency Supplemental Nutrition Assistance Program for November. The...
TEXAS STATE
CBS DFW

SNAP Food Benefits For Needy Texans Extended Through November

AUSTIN, Texas (CBSDFW.COM) – As part of the response to the COVID-19 pandemic, the Texas Health and Human Services Commission is providing more than $310 million in emergency Supplemental Nutrition Assistance Program (SNAP) food benefits for the month of November. The allotments are expected to help more than 1.5 million Texas households, according to a statement from Gov. Greg Abbott’s Office. “Our continued investment in emergency SNAP benefits has ensured Texas families can put food on the table throughout the COVID-19 pandemic,” said Governor Abbott. “Thank you to HHSC and USDA for ensuring these resources reach Texans across the state.” “We are proud...
TEXAS STATE
YOU MAY ALSO LIKE
NewsBreak
Health
NewsBreak
USDA
News Break
Politics
NewsBreak
Public Health
ideastream.org

SNAP benefits increase in Ohio but some barriers remain

The Thrifty Food Plan is a federal guideline issued by the U.S. Department of Agriculture. It determines the amount of money Supplemental Nutrition Assistance Program (SNAP) recipients need in order to meet their daily food requirements. Until earlier this fall, the Thrifty Food Plan had not been updated for more...
OHIO STATE
kunc.org

Coloradans see a 21% increase in monthly SNAP benefits

On Oct. 1, Coloradans participating in the Supplemental Nutrition Assistance Program (SNAP) saw an increase in their monthly benefits by 21%. This will raise the average monthly per-person benefits from around $121 to $157 per month. In Colorado alone, SNAP serves more than 250,000 households and 499,000 individuals. According to...
COLORADO STATE
pncguam.com

Adelup commits $20 million to child care providers

Realizing the need to expand services to children, Governor Lou Leon Guerrero has signed Executive Order 2021-28, relative to launching the Guam Child Care Provider Assistance Program. The program provides for $20 million in child care stabilization funds as authorized by the American Rescue Plan Act (ARPA), for the purpose...
KIDS
malheurenterprise.com

Emergency food benefits for Oregonians to continue in November

Officials are extending aid for SNAP recipients in November 2021. (U.S. Department of Agriculture photo) Most Oregonians who receive supplemental food aid will receive extra benefits in November. Nearly 400,000 households will receive about $63 million in emergency aid as part of ongoing pandemic relief from the federal government, according...
OREGON STATE

Comments / 0

Community Policy