Illinois works to return 11 Purple Heart medals to rightful owners

ST. LOUIS – A new mission was announced in Illinois Tuesday to return 11 Purple Heart medals to their rightful owners.

Illinois State Treasurer Michael Frerichs will head the operation. The medals were submitted to his office for safekeeping. They will be returned to their owners as part of the Unclaimed Property Program, also known as I-Cash or missing money.

Click here for more information.

For the latest news, weather, sports, and streaming video, head to FOX 2.