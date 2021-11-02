Gallatin City-County Health confirms 2 COVID-19-related deaths

The Gallatin City-County Health Department confirmed that two more Gallatin County residents have passed away from complications due to COVID-19.

One person was a male in his 50s who died in a hospital the week of October 17. The other was a female in her 50s who died at a hospital the week of September 12. This death was identified during a routine death record reconciliation. The Gallatin City-County Health Department received the official death certificates Monday, Nov. 1, 2021, that attributed these deaths to COVID-19.

These latest deaths make for a total of 86 COVID-related deaths in Gallatin County. Statewide data reported by the Montana Department of Public Health and Human Services can be found here .

In Gallatin County, 63 percent of eligible residents are fully vaccinated. From July 1 to October 30, 2021, Gallatin County saw 236 residents hospitalized who were positive for COVID-19. Of those, 189 individuals were unvaccinated or approximately 80 percent. From August 28 to October 22, 2021 statewide, MT DPHHS reported 354 deaths that are attributed to COVID-19. Of those deaths, 268 were unvaccinated or 76 percent.

According to county officials, the COVID-19 vaccines are safe and effective at reducing the risk of severe infection, hospitalization, and death. COVID-19 vaccines are available to anyone over the age of 12 from local pharmacies and clinics throughout the county. It is highly recommended that you make a plan to get fully vaccinated to help protect yourself and others.

The GCCHD website provides up-to-date times, dates, and locations where you can get your COVID-19 vaccine anywhere in Gallatin County. Visit the website and make a plan to get your vaccine today.

● Tues., Nov. 2 - Moderna and Pfizer (1, 2, or 3 dose) - 10 a.m. to 6 p.m. at Bozeman Health Deaconess Hospital with Gallatin City-County Health Department and Bozeman Health

● Wed., Nov. 3 - Moderna and Pfizer (1, 2, or 3 dose) - 10 a.m. to 6 p.m. at Bozeman Health Deaconess Hospital with Gallatin City-County Health Department and Bozeman Health

● Appointments will be available this week, after the ACIP decision:

○ Thurs., Nov. 4 - Moderna and Pfizer (1, 2, or 3 dose) - 10 a.m. to 6 p.m. at Bozeman Health Deaconess Hospital with Gallatin City-County Health Department and Bozeman Health

*Pediatric doses of Pfizer may be available upon ACIP approval*

○ Fri., Nov. 5 - Moderna and Pfizer (1, 2, or 3 dose) - 10 a.m. to 6 p.m. at Bozeman Health Deaconess Hospital with Gallatin City-County Health Department and Bozeman Health

*Pediatric doses of Pfizer may be available upon ACIP approval*

● Wed., Nov. 10 - Janssen/Johnson & Johnson - 10 a.m. to 1 p.m. at Belgrade Community Library with HealthCare Connections

The Gallatin City-County Health Department Call Center is open five days a week, Monday through Friday from 8 a.m. to 5 p.m. to answer questions about COVID-19. Any calls received after business hours will be returned the following business day. You can reach the Call Center by phone at 406-548-0123.

The most accurate local source of information remains the GCCHD website

