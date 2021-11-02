Malibu on alert following rockslide at 'Little Dume Beach'

A rockslide at Little Dume Beach on Monday has led to unstable cliff warnings in Malibu, city officials said in a statement.

The slide happened around noon, just beneath a home at the end of Cliffside Drive. There are no updates on whether the rockslide impacted the structure of nearby homes.

The City is coordinating with County Beaches and Harbors and CA State Parks, in addition to building safety crews, to inspect the location and determine what actions to take going forward.

For now, the public is being asked to avoid the area, as there is potential for more rocks to fall, according to city officials.

Updates will be shared with the community online , in alerts and on the city’s Facebook page. The map of where the incident occurred is below.