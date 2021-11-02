CreatorsPublishersAdvertisers
Malibu, CA

Malibu on alert following rockslide at 'Little Dume Beach'

By Marie Estrada
KNX 1070 News Radio
KNX 1070 News Radio
 5 days ago

https://img.particlenews.com/image.php?url=0HcR7j_0ckGHYDw00

A rockslide at Little Dume Beach on Monday has led to unstable cliff warnings in Malibu, city officials said in a statement.

The slide happened around noon, just beneath a home at the end of Cliffside Drive. There are no updates on whether the rockslide impacted the structure of nearby homes.

BEACH HAZARD – 11/1/2021 - A large rockslide has occurred and there is an unstable cliff with the potential for further...

Posted by City of Malibu - Government on Monday, November 1, 2021

The City is coordinating with County Beaches and Harbors and CA State Parks, in addition to building safety crews, to inspect the location and determine what actions to take going forward.

For now, the public is being asked to avoid the area, as there is potential for more rocks to fall, according to city officials.

Updates will be shared with the community online , in alerts and on the city’s Facebook page. The map of where the incident occurred is below.

https://img.particlenews.com/image.php?url=1urr8R_0ckGHYDw00
Photo credit Google Maps

Comments / 0

 

FROM LOCAL CREATORS

More
Related
RELATED LOCAL CHANNELS
City
Malibu, CA
Malibu, CA
Government
Local
California Government
IN THIS ARTICLE
#Beaches#Rockslide#Google Maps#Little Dume Beach
YOU MAY ALSO LIKE
News Break
Politics
NewsBreak
Facebook
KNX 1070 News Radio

KNX 1070 News Radio

Los Angeles, CA
8K+
Followers
6K+
Post
3M+
Views
ABOUT

All the latest local breaking news stories from Los Angeles.

 https://www.audacy.com/knx1070

Comments / 0

Community Policy