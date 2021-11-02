CreatorsPublishersAdvertisers
Tampa, FL

Spinoff of ‘Masked Singer’ brings live show to Tampa

By Sharon Kennedy Wynne
Tampa Bay Times
Tampa Bay Times
 5 days ago
Fox host Nick Cannon, left, with Lil Wayne in the third season premiere of "The Masked Singer." There is a roadshow version coming to the Straz Center in Tampa next summer [ AP ]

A spinoff of The Masked Singer is a live show that is coming to Tampa’s Straz Center for the Performing Arts with a “local celebrity” in the mix of costumed singers.

The premise of the hit Fox reality show is that it is a singing competition guessing game. The performers are celebrities wearing elaborate head-to-toe costumes to conceal their identities.

The roadshow version promises “amazing new singing and dancing performances and surprise celebrity guests and hosts, still to be announced.”

The show will be June 29 at 7:30 p.m. and tickets are $39.75-$79.75, available online at strazcenter.org or by calling 813-229-7827.

