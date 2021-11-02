CreatorsPublishersAdvertisers
Search For Missing Teen Underway in Cumberland County

By Jillian Pikora
Daily Voice
 5 days ago
https://img.particlenews.com/image.php?url=17dzXO_0ckGHR2r00

A13-year-old girl has been missing since Monday, according to police

Roxanne S. Rodriguez, also known as Roxanne Moore, of Cumberland County, was last seen on Nov. 1 at 5 p.m., according to Upper Allen Police.

She was seen leaving her home in the 600 block of Geneva Drive at the time, according to police.

She is described as wearing a black tee shirt and blue jeans, having black hair last known to be in a ponytail, a nose piercing, brown eyes, stands at about 5'6 and weighs about 120 pounds, according to police.

She has gone missing before but was found safe in Sept., as reported by PennLive at the time.

Anyone with information is asked to call Upper Allen Police at 717-238-9676. An anonymous tip line is also available by calling or texting 717-850-UAPD (8273).

