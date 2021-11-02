Mariah Carey announces new Christmas single as her iconic hit enters charts

Now that the Halloween festivities are done, Mariah Carey season has officially begun after she took to Twitter to announce the arrival of a new Christmas single.

Set to drop on Friday (Nov 5), Carey has collaborated with Khalid and US choir director and gospel singer Kirk Franklin. The star shared a 30-second snippet of the romantic R&B ballad, Fall in Love at Christmas, with her 21 million Twitter followers.

The artwork featured Carey, Khalid and Franklin as children at Christmas on a backdrop of gold wrapping paper. While Carey accidentally tagged the wrong Khalid on Twitter, we’re sure the new single will be a hit following the longstanding success of her Christmas classic, All I Want For Christmas Is You.

Carey brought in the festive spirit earlier in the week with a clip captioned, “Ready? Let’s go #MariahSZN” which showed the singer smashing up pumpkins and declaring, “it’s time.” The video was soundtracked by the star’s 1994 classic All I Want For Christmas Is You.

Though Christmas is over a month away, All I Want For Christmas Is You has already entered the top 200 charts on US iTunes. Her iconic single achieved a spot in the 2019 Guinness Book of World Records after becoming the highest-charting holiday hit on the Billboard US Hot 100 by a solo artist.

Inevitably, eager fans took to the platform to express their excitement, “OMG WE’RE READY QUEEN THIS SOUNDS SO GOOD,” one tweeted.

While another joked, “Damn it hasn’t even been 5 minutes but get that coin icon.”

“Literally falling in love with this song right now!!! That whistle, the magical tone, the sound”, one tweeted.

Another passionate fan said: “Mariah has mastered all forms of Christmas music she is the conduit of all the ghosts of Christmas past present and future.”