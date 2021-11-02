CreatorsPublishersAdvertisers
Celebrities

Mariah Carey announces new Christmas single as her iconic hit enters charts

By Becca Monaghan
Indy100
Indy100
 5 days ago
https://img.particlenews.com/image.php?url=2FYmSD_0ckGHNlB00

Now that the Halloween festivities are done, Mariah Carey season has officially begun after she took to Twitter to announce the arrival of a new Christmas single.

Set to drop on Friday (Nov 5), Carey has collaborated with Khalid and US choir director and gospel singer Kirk Franklin. The star shared a 30-second snippet of the romantic R&B ballad, Fall in Love at Christmas, with her 21 million Twitter followers.

The artwork featured Carey, Khalid and Franklin as children at Christmas on a backdrop of gold wrapping paper. While Carey accidentally tagged the wrong Khalid on Twitter, we’re sure the new single will be a hit following the longstanding success of her Christmas classic, All I Want For Christmas Is You.

Carey brought in the festive spirit earlier in the week with a clip captioned, “Ready? Let’s go #MariahSZN” which showed the singer smashing up pumpkins and declaring, “it’s time.” The video was soundtracked by the star’s 1994 classic All I Want For Christmas Is You.

Sign up to our new free Indy100 weekly newsletter

Though Christmas is over a month away, All I Want For Christmas Is You has already entered the top 200 charts on US iTunes. Her iconic single achieved a spot in the 2019 Guinness Book of World Records after becoming the highest-charting holiday hit on the Billboard US Hot 100 by a solo artist.

Inevitably, eager fans took to the platform to express their excitement, “OMG WE’RE READY QUEEN THIS SOUNDS SO GOOD,” one tweeted.

While another joked, “Damn it hasn’t even been 5 minutes but get that coin icon.”

“Literally falling in love with this song right now!!! That whistle, the magical tone, the sound”, one tweeted.

Another passionate fan said: “Mariah has mastered all forms of Christmas music she is the conduit of all the ghosts of Christmas past present and future.”

Comments / 0

Related
TODAY.com

Mariah Carey responds after Texas bar bans playing her Christmas song until December

Mariah Carey is ready to debate anyone who thinks it's too early in the season to play her most iconic Christmas song. Last week, National Review critic Kyle Smith posted a photo of a sign from a Texas bar that feels pretty strongly about the matter. The single piece of paper reads in all caps, "Mariah Carey's All I Want for Christmas Is You will be skipped if played before Dec. 1. After Dec 1 the song is only allowed one time a night."
TEXAS STATE
AceShowbiz

Mariah Carey Enlists Khalid for New Song 'Fall in Love at Christmas'

The 'All I Want for Christmas Is You' hitmaker has teamed up with Khalid and Kirk Franklin for an upcoming new holiday anthem titled 'Fall in Love at Christmas'. AceShowbiz - Mariah Carey will release her new holiday single this Friday (05Nov21). The self-proclaimed Queen of Christmas announced new single...
MUSIC
RELATED PEOPLE
Person
Mariah Carey
Person
Kirk Franklin
The Hollywood Reporter

Mariah Carey Reteams With Apple TV+ on ‘Mariah’s Christmas: The Magic Continues’

‘Tis the season for Mariah Carey. The superstar singer wasted nary a second after the Halloween holiday to shift gears into her most festive weeks of the year by announcing Tuesday that she will reteam with Apple TV+ on a new special titled Mariah’s Christmas: The Magic Continues. Set to debut in December, it will feature the first-ever performance of a new holiday single, “Fall in Love at Christmas,” featuring Khalid and legendary gospel talent Kirk Franklin. The special follows a 2020 outing for the undisputed Queen of Christmas and the streamer on Mariah Carey’s Magical Christmas Special, which starred the elusive...
CELEBRITIES
IN THIS ARTICLE
#Christmas Music
Rolling Stone

November? Mariah Carey Doesn’t Know Her, Teases Christmas Special

Christmas is coming (checks notes) extremely early this year with the announcement of Mariah’s Christmas: The Magic Continues, out this December on Apple TV+. The special follows last year’s show. The special will include a new Christmas song, courtesy of Carey, of course, “Fall in Love at Christmas,” which also features Khalid and Kirk Franklin. That track drops Friday. Carey also executive-produced by Carey alongside Joseph Kahn, who directed the special. The self-proclaimed Queen of Christmas teased the special early Monday with a clip smashing an array of Jack-O-Lanterns reading “It’s Not Time” with a candy cane bat. The video alludesseemed to be...
CELEBRITIES
The Independent

Mariah Carey celebrates end of Halloween and beginning of Christmas

Mariah Carey rung in the end of Halloween and the beginning of Christmas celebrations by smashing up a pumpkin. In a clip shared on Carey’s Instagram at midnight on Monday (1 December), the “All I Want For Christmas Is You” singer’s front step was shown covered in autumnal Halloween decorations, including three pumpkins which read: “It’s not time.”
MUSIC
kiss951.com

Mariah Carey Says ‘It’s Time’ For Christmas in Teaser

The “Queen of Christmas,” Mariah Carey, waited hardly ONE MINUTE after Halloween ended to announce that it’s time to get into the holiday spirit. Carey, 52, posted a video to social media shortly after midnight on November 1, walking out of her front door wielding a candy cane-striped baseball bat as a clock chimes. Three pumpkins outside are carved to read “IT’S NOT TIME,” but the pop icon smashes the middle one as her 1994 Christmas classic “All I Want For Christmas Is You” begins playing.
CELEBRITIES
Grazia

Mariah Carey Has Announced The Start Of Christmas, Here Are The Best Halloween To Christmas Memes Lighting Up Social Media Today

It’s official. It’s Christmas. Why? Because Mariah says so. And honestly, who are we to argue?. At the stroke of midnight on Sunday, Mariah Carey released yet another iconic video. Opening with bright red heels decked in sequins, Carey approaches three pumpkins that read ‘it’s not time’, with a Christmas candy cane bat. As she smashes the ‘not’ pumpkin, All I Want For Christmas begins to play in the background. The singer then morphs into full-on Christmas mode, tossing snow into the air as she dons a sequin-decked, fur-trim Santa suit. Captioned Ready? ‘Let’s go #MariahSZN’, it’s hard to argue.
CELEBRITIES
YOU MAY ALSO LIKE
NewsBreak
Entertainment
NewsBreak
Gold
NewsBreak
Twitter
NewsBreak
Halloween
NewsBreak
Celebrities
ETOnline.com

Mariah Carey Is Back Spreading Christmas Cheer With a New Song and TV Special

Mariah Carey is making this Christmas season extra special. Apple TV+ announced on Tuesday that the "All I Want for Christmas Is You" singer will return to the streaming platform for an all-new holiday event, Mariah's Christmas: The Magic Continues, this December. The special will feature the first and only...
MUSIC
blavity.com

Mariah Carey Is Ready To Go To War For Her Christmas Classic After Bar Manager Refuses To Play Song

Everyone knows when the clock strikes midnight on the tail end of Halloween on Oct. 31, the grand marshall of the Christmas season enters. Every year, Mariah Carey's hit single "All I Want for Christmas" is played in homes across the country, signifying the start of the holiday season. But for some people, Christmas music is the furthest thing being played on their speakers. That rings true for a bar manager in Dallas, Texas.
DALLAS, TX
thatgrapejuice.net

New Video: Mariah Carey – ‘Fall In Love at Christmas’ (featuring Kirk Franklin & Khalid)

Perennial holiday domination via her 1994 yuletide classic, ‘All I Want For Christmas Is You,’ isn’t enough for Mariah Carey apparently. As the Christmas Queen has become quite accustomed to topping Billboard Pop and Holiday charts with the ‘Merry Christmas’ cut, it appears she’s wanting to add a few new festive hits to the mix with songs reportedly aboard a rumored holiday duets album.
CELEBRITIES
Indy100

Indy100

112K+
Followers
6K+
Post
44M+
Views
ABOUT

indy100 brings you the stories you want to read, in the order you want to read them. From The Independent.

 https://www.indy100.com/

Comments / 0

Community Policy