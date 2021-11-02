Steelers promote Taco Charlton, sign kicker to practice squad

The Steelers have made several moves after trading outside linebacker Melvin Ingram to the Kanas City Chiefs.

Defensive end Tac Charlton has been added to the 53-man roster after the Ingram trade left a spot open.

With Chris Boswell in concussion protocol, the Steelers also signed kicker Josh Lambo to the practice squad along with defensive tackle Kahlil Davis (the twin brother fellow defensive tackle Carlos Davis).

Coach Mike Tomlin said on Tuesday that Boswell's outlook is encouraging but will need to see if he is available for Monday Night Football against the Chicago Bears.

Lambo has spent seven years in the league kicking for the L.A. Rams, Jacksonville Jaguars.

Lambo is 128 for 147 for field goal attempts in his career (87.1%), going 0 for 3 this season with the Jaguars.

He’s made 143 of 159 extra point attempts (89.9%).

Charlton signed to the Steelers practice squad on September 21 after he was released a month earlier by the Chiefs. A first round draft pick of the Cowboys in 2017, the Michigan product has started 12of 44 career NFL games with 11 sacks, 12 tackles for loss and four forced fumbles. Charlton had seven tackles and a pair of sacks in seven games with Kansas City in 2020.

Steelers defensive coordinator Keith Butler said days after signing Charlton he needed time to learn the defense. While also a defensive end in his career, Butler said the 26-year-old Ohio native would play outside linebacker for the Steelers.