CreatorsPublishersAdvertisers
NFL

Texans trade DL Charles Omenihu to 49ers for future late-round pick: reports

By Brandon Scott
610AM Sports Radio
610AM Sports Radio
 5 days ago

https://img.particlenews.com/image.php?url=0JuMIu_0ckGHEoe00

(SportsRadio 610) - The Texans are trading third-year pass rusher Charles Omenihu to the San Francisco 49ers for a future late-round pick, according to multiple media reports.

Ian Rapoport of the NFL Network first reported Tuesday morning Houston is sending its former fifth-round pick to San Francisco after two and a half seasons.

Omenihu, who played college ball at Texas, was drafted by Houston in the fifth round in 2019.

The Texans have played Omenihu at both defensive end and inside. This season, he's been a healthy scratch twice, despite three quarterback hits and a rotating defensive line.

In 35 career games, Omenihu has seven sacks, 24 quarterback hits and 41 tackles.

Brandon Scott manages digital content for SportsRadio 610. Follow him on Twitter @brandonkscott .

Listen to Houston's sports leader now on Audacy and shop the latest Texans team gear .

Comments / 0

Related
The Spun

Texans, 49ers Reportedly Agree To Deadline Deal

We’re now four hours from the NFL Trade Deadline. The San Francisco 49ers just added an interesting young piece to their defense, trading for Houston Texans defensive end Charles Omenihu. The Texas grad was a fifth-rounder for Houston in the 2019 NFL Draft. He was a First-Team All-Big 12 performer...
NFL
NBC Sports

Omenihu wants 49ers to know he's ready after 'shock' of trade

If the 49ers' trade for defensive lineman Charles Omenihu on Tuesday caught you off guard, you weren't the only one. The former Houston Texans' pass rusher was fairly surprised himself. "A little bit of shock, but I know it’s a business," Omenihu told Texans reporter Aaron Wilson on Tuesday afternoon....
NFL
Chico Enterprise-Record

NFL trade deadline: 49ers add defensive lineman from Texans

The 49ers added reinforcement to their defensive line ahead of today’s 1 p.m. trade deadline, and a day after the Los Angeles Rams did the same. Charles Omenihu doesn’t exactly possess the household name of a Von Miller, however. Omenihu, with seven career sacks, is heading to the 49ers in...
NFL
610 Sports Radio

Texans DL Charles Omenihu inactive for 2nd straight week

(SportsRadio 610) - For the second straight week, Texans defensive lineman Charles Omenihu is among the team's inactive players for Sunday's game. Omenihu was inactive for the first time last week when the Texans hosted the New England Patriots, despite being tied for the most quarterback hits. Omenihu was benched...
NFL
RELATED LOCAL CHANNELS
State
Texas State
SFGate

49ers execute mid-season trade to acquire young pass-rusher Charles Omenihu from Houston Texans

For the fourth time in five seasons, the San Francisco 49ers made a midseason trade in the hopes of bolstering their squad. This most recent move brings promising young defensive lineman Charles Omenihu over from the Houston Texans in exchange for a future late-round draft pick. The 24-year-old’s stats might not be eye-popping, but the Niners aren't just betting on his potential — they're also betting on his ability to play well with others.
NFL
Houston Chronicle

Texans' Justin Britt, Charles Omenihu activated vs. Cardinals

GLENDALE, Ariz. — Texans starting center Justin Britt was activated for Sunday’s game against the Cardinals. Britt practiced with limitations for the first time in two weeks with a knee injury, and it’s still expected that reserve lineman Justin McCray will start in his place. Defensive end Charles Omenihu was...
NFL
RELATED PEOPLE
Person
Ian Rapoport
Person
Brandon Scott
FanSided

Houston Texans trade Charles Omenihu as they keep ‘rebuilding roster’

Some of the trades made by Houston Texans general manager Nick Caserio have made some sense, but this recent trade reported on Tuesday before the NFL trade deadline can make a person wonder. The trade involves sending pass rusher Charles Omenihu to the San Francisco 49ers for a “future late-rounder,”...
NFL
IN THIS ARTICLE
#49ers#Texans#Nfl Network#American Football#The Nfl Network#Sportsradio 610
The Spun

Dallas Cowboys Release Player Following Costly Mistake

The Dallas Cowboys (6-1) have let go of second-year defensive end Bradlee Anae. Anae, a Utah alum and native of Hawaii, committed a costly offsides penalty during a Vikings punt on Sunday night. Dallas eventually secured the victory, but Anae’s mistake cost the Cowboys three points, extending Minnesota’s drive at...
NFL
The Spun

Terry Bradshaw’s Comment On Aaron Rodgers Going Viral

Aaron Rodgers has faced a lot of criticism from many different people over the course of the past week. Sunday morning, a longtime NFL quarterback joined in. Former Pittsburgh Steelers star quarterback turned FOX broadcaster Terry Bradshaw had a blunt message for Rodgers on Sunday morning. Rodgers, who is out...
NFL
YOU MAY ALSO LIKE
NewsBreak
NFL
NewsBreak
Football
NFL Teams
Houston Texans
NewsBreak
Sports
The Spun

Michael Irvin Has A 3-Word Message For Aaron Rodgers

Legendary former NFL wide receiver and current analyst Michael Irvin had some stern words for Aaron Rodgers on his podcast this afternoon. Rodgers tested positive for COVID-19 today and because he is unvaccinated, he’ll have to sit 10 days, at minimum. The Green Bay Packers star had previously indicated he was vaccinated during the summer, though he used the word “immunized” to perhaps create some leeway.
NFL
The Spun

Odell Beckham Reportedly Has 1 Preferred NFL Team

Odell Beckham Jr. reportedly has one preferred NFL destination in mind. The soon-to-be former Cleveland Browns wide receiver is expected to hit waivers on Monday. If he goes unclaimed on waivers, he’ll be able to sign with any team of his choosing. Pro Football Talk shared the latest on his...
NFL
The Spun

NFL World Reacts To Sunday Night’s Big Seahawks News

The Seattle Seahawks expect to get quarterback Russell Wilson back from his injury and he’s not the only major addition that might be arriving soon. According to Pro Football Talk’s Mike Florio, soon-to-be free agent wide receiver Odell Beckham Jr. prefers the Seahawks over every other potential destination. Beckham Jr....
NFL
610AM Sports Radio

610AM Sports Radio

Kansas City, KS
712
Followers
1K+
Post
129K+
Views
ABOUT

All sports news from Kansas City, including the Chiefs, Royals and more.

 https://www.audacy.com/610sports

Comments / 0

Community Policy