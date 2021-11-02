Texans trade DL Charles Omenihu to 49ers for future late-round pick: reports

(SportsRadio 610) - The Texans are trading third-year pass rusher Charles Omenihu to the San Francisco 49ers for a future late-round pick, according to multiple media reports.

Ian Rapoport of the NFL Network first reported Tuesday morning Houston is sending its former fifth-round pick to San Francisco after two and a half seasons.

Omenihu, who played college ball at Texas, was drafted by Houston in the fifth round in 2019.

The Texans have played Omenihu at both defensive end and inside. This season, he's been a healthy scratch twice, despite three quarterback hits and a rotating defensive line.

In 35 career games, Omenihu has seven sacks, 24 quarterback hits and 41 tackles.

Brandon Scott manages digital content for SportsRadio 610. Follow him on Twitter @brandonkscott .

Listen to Houston's sports leader now on Audacy and shop the latest Texans team gear .