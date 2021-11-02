CreatorsPublishersAdvertisers
Raymond James Stadium concession workers were shorted on tips for months

By Jack Evans
Tampa Bay Times
 5 days ago
A card reader prompts a customer to tip at Raymond James Stadium. [ DAWN CATE | Dawn Cate ]

Some concession workers at Raymond James Stadium were shorted on tips for months due to what the stadium’s food and beverage vendor has since said was a “clerical error.”

Legends Hospitality, which provides the stadium’s food and beverage services, cited a mistake by a third-party staffing agency that was supposed to dole out the tips. After a Reddit post and a subsequent FOX 13 Tampa Bay report pointed out the issue, Legends said it “notified the agency of the error, and it was promptly rectified.”

“We apologize to any workers who were impacted by the mistake,” Legends spokesperson Stacey Escudero said in a statement. “In an abundance of caution, we have reached out to all of the third-party staffing agencies we use, to notify them of the error so that they can ensure that no other concession workers were impacted.”

A “very small group of workers,” in jobs that paid above minimum wage, had tip money withheld from Aug. 14 until last week, Escudero said. All have since been repaid, she said.

Escudero did not say how much money was withheld in total, nor exactly how many employees were affected. She said Legends, which contracts with multiple third-party staffing agencies, sends tip money to the staffing agencies, which are responsible for distributing it to employees.

Legends has been the stadium’s concessionaire since 2019 and has a contract set to last into 2025. Founded by Dallas Cowboys owner Jerry Jones and the late New York Yankees owner George Steinbrenner, the company touts its relationships with numerous professional and college sports teams, leagues and venues. Escudero did not respond to a question about whether Legends has used the same staffing agency at other venues.

The staffing agency that withheld the tips is Pita Hut, Escudero said, which itself uses “various staffing agencies throughout the Tampa Bay area.” Calls to numbers associated with a Tampa business registered under the name Pita Hut went unreturned.

The Tampa Sports Authority, the public agency that manages the stadium, has little oversight over concessions. Per the Buccaneers’ lease of the stadium, the team receives all revenues from concessions at its games and most of those from other events. It also has sole discretion over its concessionaire contracts.

Bobby Silvest, a spokesperson for the Sports Authority, referred questions to the Buccaneers and Legends. Orlando Gudes, a Tampa City Council member who sits on the Sports Authority board, said Monday he hadn’t heard about the tip problems but would raise the issue with the board.

