CreatorsPublishersAdvertisers
Health

You Should Be Eating At Least This Much Salt Every Day

By Andra Picincu
Health Digest
Health Digest
 5 days ago

https://img.particlenews.com/image.php?url=1hKw0E_0ckGGpmi00

Health organizations warn that most people consume too much salt. We've all heard that excess sodium can raise blood pressure and contribute to heart disease. Moreover, it may affect the brain, kidneys, and blood vessels, leading to poor health. For example, research published in the Journal of the American College of Cardiology suggests that eating too much sodium can cause stiffening of the arteries, impaired endothelial function, and cardiovascular problems.

What you may not know is that your body needs sodium to function properly, explains Harvard T.H. Chan School of Public Health . Table salt, or sodium chloride, plays a key role in muscle and nerve function while maintaining your fluid and electrolyte balance. This nutrient also enhances food flavor, prevents bacterial growth, and masks bitterness, among other properties.

As the researchers note, we need no more than 500 milligrams of sodium per day. Yet, the average American consumes about 3,400 milligrams daily, reports Harvard T.H. Chan School of Public Health. The problem is that there is no consensus on how much salt we should be eating. Ask three different experts about it, and you will get three different answers.

How Much Salt Should You Have?

https://img.particlenews.com/image.php?url=0vVTlM_0ckGGpmi00

The American Heart Association recommends about 1,500 milligrams of sodium per day — that's less than a teaspoon of salt. This amount appears to be safe for most adults, including those with high blood pressure, notes Harvard Health Publishing . People aged 51 to 70 years should aim for 1,300 milligrams of sodium per day, while those over 70 years old should have no more than 1,200 milligrams.

But not everyone agrees with these recommendations. Dr. Eric Berg, DC, states that eating less than a teaspoon of salt per day can actually increase the risk of heart attacks (via YouTube ). Instead, he suggests consuming two teaspoons of salt per day, especially if you're on a ketogenic diet . This eating plan is low in carbs and high in fat. After ingestion, carbs are converted to glycogen — and each gram of glycogen is stored with at least 3 grams of water, reports a 2015 study featured in the European Journal of Applied Physiology . Therefore, you can expect to lose water weight while on the keto diet.

Sodium causes your body to hold onto water, which may help prevent dehydration. Considering this aspect, it makes sense to increase your salt intake when cutting down on carbs. However, Dr. Berg points out that his recommendations don't apply to those who tend to retain fluid. So, unless you are on a low-carb diet , it's best to keep your sodium intake in check and stick to 1,500 milligrams per day.

Read this next: You're Eating Too Much Salt If This Happens To You

Comments / 0

Related
Belief.Net

5 Signs You Are Getting Too Much Salt

Sodium is an essential nutrient for muscle function and fluid balance. The salt we eat helps relax and contract muscles and lends a hand to nerve impulses. Salt is a seasoning that can flavor food and act as a preservative. Salt contains about sixty percent chloride and forty percent sodium. Nearly all unprocessed foods, like vegetables, fruits, and whole grains, are low in sodium. However, foods don’t have to taste salty to be high in sodium. Pizza, bagels, and canned soup can be sneaky sources of salt. Too much salt can lead to negative consequences like heart disease, stroke, and high blood pressure. Here are some signs that you’re overeating salt.
NUTRITION
EatThis

What Taking a Vitamin Every Day Does to Your Body

When it comes to our health, just about everyone is looking for an extra boost—particularly during the COVID-19 pandemic. That desire has helped vitamins and supplements grow into a $150 billion worldwide industry. If you're considering taking a daily vitamin—or are taking one now—it's important to know there are clear things vitamins can and can't do, as indicated by decades of research. And if you take them the wrong way, they can be harmful. Read on to find out what taking a daily vitamin does to your body—and to ensure your health and the health of others, don't miss these Sure Signs You May Have Already Had COVID.
NUTRITION
wvua23.com

Like salt? FDA wants you eating less of it

The U.S. Food and Drug Administration is lowering its voluntary sodium guidelines, but the number is still well above recommended levels. Over the next two-and-a-half years, the FDA wants to lower Americans’ average sodium intake to 3,000 milligrams per day. The American Heart Association recommends consuming no more than 2,300...
PUBLIC HEALTH
RELATED PEOPLE
Person
Eric Berg
bicycling.com

How Much Water Do You Need Each Day?

Did you know water makes up about 60% of our total body composition, depending on our age? It plays a role in all our bodily functions, from the power of our muscles to the stability of our bones to the longevity of our organs. That’s why it’s vital for all humans, and for athletes in particular, to drink up so we can perform at our peak and keep pushing mile after mile. But the question that always comes up when it comes to H2O: How much water do you really need each day?
HEALTH
Best Life

If You're Over 65, Never Eat This One Kind of Fish, Says CDC

High in protein, low in calories, and rich in omega-3 fatty acids, fish is generally considered to be a healthy addition to your diet. But experts say that those over the age of 65 should consider the risk of fish poisoning before planning their next seafood meal. Unfortunately, there's little you can do to spot the problem, experts from Johns Hopkins Medicine explain. "Fish containing these toxins do not look, smell, or taste bad. Cooking, marinating, freezing, or stewing does not destroy the toxin," their experts warn. That's exactly why it's so essential to learn which types of fish are most likely to cause fish poisoning, and to avoid them accordingly. Read on to find out which fish you should cut from your diet, and why your risk skyrockets after 65.
NUTRITION
IN THIS ARTICLE
#Table Salt#Kidneys#Water Intake#Ketogenic Diet#American#Harvard Health Publishing
EatThis

The Worst Supplements to Take After 50, Say Experts

Whether you're looking to reduce the symptoms of certain chronic health issues or increase your longevity, supplements are part of many people's daily routines. While there are countless supplements out there that can have major benefits for your health and wellbeing, practically any medication or supplement comes with some risks.
HEALTH
EatThis

Sure Signs You've Already Had COVID, Says Dr. Fauci

Coronavirus cases are going down but COVID-19 is still taking a hidden toll that won't be reflected by the number of deaths: It's a syndrome called Long COVID, or Post-Acute Sequelae of SARS-CoV-2 infection (PASC), a chronic illness that affects 10 to 30% of COVID sufferers, young and old. Even after a mild case of coronavirus, these "long haulers" have symptoms that may never go away naturally. And while researchers are working furiously on a cure, patients may never get back to 100% of their former selves. "When we urge people to get vaccinated, it's not just because COVID is a matter of life and death, although it is," says Dr. Leo Nissola, an immunologist, immunotherapy scientist and CBS News Medical Contributor. "It's also because there's this middle ground—a debilitating illness that affects young and old." At a press conference earlier this year, Dr. Anthony Fauci listed the symptoms of PASC. Read on to hear about each one—and to ensure your health and the health of others, don't miss these Sure Signs You May Have Already Had COVID.
PUBLIC HEALTH
EatThis

Most People Catch COVID This Way, Studies Show

The coronavirus pandemic is ebbing in some states, raging in others, and one thing is for certain: You can take measures to protect yourself, no matter where you live. One way to do so is to learn how most people catch COVID—and not do what they do. Here are the ways most people catch COVID, as proven by studies. Read on till the very end to stay healthy—and to ensure your health and the health of others, don't miss these Sure Signs You've Already Had COVID.
PUBLIC HEALTH
YOU MAY ALSO LIKE
NewsBreak
Health
NewsBreak
Keto
NewsBreak
Youtube
NewsBreak
Heart Disease
EatThis

What Taking a COVID Booster Does to Your Body

In the last six weeks, FDA has granted emergency use authorization to COVID booster shots by Pfizer-BioNTech, Moderna, and Johnson & Johnson. An estimated 70 million people are in the groups eligible for a booster. If that includes you, you might be wondering what to expect. Here's what getting a COVID booster shot does to your body. Read on to find out more—and to ensure your health and the health of others, don't miss these Sure Signs You May Have Already Had COVID.
PUBLIC HEALTH
spring.org.uk

This Popular Vitamin Can Double Weight Loss

People with higher levels of this vitamin in their body tend to lose more weight when dieting. A variety of common vitamins and minerals have been linked to weight loss. High levels of vitamin D, though, have repeatedly been linked to weight loss and a reduction in belly fat. People...
WEIGHT LOSS
EatThis

What Smoking Marijuana Every Day Does to You

Smoking marijuana to treat health ailments like the symptoms from cancer chemotherapy, lenox-gusto syndrome and other conditions does provide some relief and benefits according to the National Institute of Health. That said, smoking marijuana daily and abusing the drug can have serious harmful side effects. Dr. Parham Yashar, MD FACS FAANS Board Certified Neurosurgeon at Dignity Health Northridge Hospital, says, "There is evidence that regular use of cannabis results in changes in the brain, especially in the hippocampus and amygdala—which can have effects on attention, memory, decision-making, and emotional processing, among others." He adds, "Although it is not well-understood, evidence from both animal and human studies suggest that regular heavy use of marijuana and cannabis in adolescents is associated with more persistent negative outcomes than use in adults. This suggests that the young brain may be more vulnerable to the effects of cannabis exposure compared to the adult brain, and its effects on the adolescent brain have been thought to increase the risk of developing mental illnesses such as addiction and psychosis." Eat This, Not That! Health talked with Dr. Joseph Haraszti MD, a world-renowned Psychiatrist and Addictionlogist in Pasadena, CA who explains the damaging effects smoking marijuana can have. Read below to find out the five things to be weary of. Read on—and to ensure your health and the health of others, don't miss these Sure Signs You've Already Had COVID.
PHARMACEUTICALS
EatThis

I'm a Doctor and Here's When the COVID Pandemic Will End

So, the big question on all inquiring minds today is when will the COVID-19 pandemic end? Let's face it, we all have been impacted in some way by this pandemic and although we have made huge strides in the war against COVID, we are still dealing with outbreaks both nationally and internationally, hospitalizations, deaths, and catastrophic economic, social and political repercussions from this pandemic. So when will it end? Read on—and to ensure your health and the health of others, don't miss these Sure Signs You've Already Had COVID.
PUBLIC HEALTH
EatThis

I'm A Doctor And Warn You Never Take These Supplements

Kathryn Boling, MD, a family medicine doctor with Mercy Medical Center in Baltimore, doesn't automatically tell her patients to avoid nutritional supplements. "I'm a supplement taker myself," she says—specifically stinging nettle for allergies and vitamin D as an immunity booster. "But I am careful about what I'm recommending, depending on the person and what's going on with them." Boling adds that there are a few vitamins and supplements that you should never take, or should only take with caution, because of serious health risks or potential drug interactions. Read on to hear about 5 of them—and to ensure your health and the health of others, don't miss these Sure Signs You May Have Already Had COVID.
PHARMACEUTICALS
FIRST For Women

Drop Up to 13 Pounds a Week by Adding One Thing to Your Pre-Breakfast Routine

Buzz is building about a weight-loss hack that seriously spikes fat burn while still being really easy to do and totally free. Called “fasted walking,” the key is simply getting steps in before you eat breakfast — a trick proven to crank up metabolism, then keep it high all day. It “gives you big payoffs with little sacrifice,” according to Dr. Oz, a huge fan of the technique.
WEIGHT LOSS
Health Digest

Health Digest

New York, NY
3K+
Followers
754
Post
418K+
Views
ABOUT

Health Digest is not your typical health site. We give you all the information and news you need to live your best life, while also recognizing that you might want to hit the drive-thru every now and then. Whether it's the latest trends or everyday advice from health experts, we've got you covered. From fitness to food, love, wellness, and more, there's something for everyone here.

 https://www.healthdigest.com/

Comments / 0

Community Policy