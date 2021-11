We had a night off from the World Series on Thursday, but it wasn’t a break from baseball as some shocking news came down out west. Bob Melvin, two-time Manager of the Year and generally considered to be on the shortlist of best managers in the game, is leaving the Oakland Athletics to manage the San Diego Padres, according to reports. Melvin had his 2022 option picked up by the Athletics earlier in the year, but they granted permission for Melvin to interview with the Padres and will not get any compensation for the move.

MLB ・ 9 DAYS AGO