Slipknot have launched a new website that appears to feature nine snippets of new studio recordings by the band. The Website, thechapeltownrag.com features nine animated images, each of which plays a short audio clip when selected. Each animation appears to be associated with an NFT (non-fungible token), although all are currently flagged as 'sold out.' There's also a link to a wallet on the WAX blockchain, an online ecosystem used previously by artists including Megadeth and Babymetal to manage their NFT releases. Peculiarly, the website is registered to a business address in West Yorkshire.

INTERNET ・ 5 DAYS AGO