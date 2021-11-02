CreatorsPublishersAdvertisers
Jasper County, IA

Thorup seeks Senate District 19 run after redistricting

By Christopher Braunschweig
Newton Daily News
 5 days ago
Jon Thorup (Submitted Photo)

State Rep. Jon Thorup, R-Knoxville, wants to continue representing his constituents in Jasper and Marion Counties.

Following the redistricting of the state, Thorup announced in a press release Oct. 30 he will be seeking re-election into the Iowa Legislature for Senate District 19, which is composed of portions of Jasper, Marion and Mahaska Counties. Thorup currently represents House District 28.

“I’d like to thank the many people that have called me, urging me to continue my service,” he said. “It’s humbling, really. I am proud of the Iowa Legislature’s accomplishments over the last several years, and I want to help it accomplish even more over the next several years.”

Thorup, who works as an Iowa State Trooper, was first elected to the Iowa House of Representatives in 2018, and he was re-elected in 2020. He currently serves as one of four assistant majority leaders in the Iowa House. District 28 includes portions of Jasper, Lucas and Marion Counties.

Contact Christopher Braunschweig at 641-792-3121 ext. 6560 or cbraunschweig@newtondailynews.com

Comments / 0

 

Newton Daily News

Newton, IA
