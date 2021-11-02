CreatorsPublishersAdvertisers
Sandy Springs, GA

Social activist and former reporter wants to be first black mayor of Sandy Springs

By Maria Boynton
 6 days ago

https://img.particlenews.com/image.php?url=0Bkfae_0ckGDlbf00

Dontaye Carter says he's running for Mayor of Sandy Springs because he believes "integrity and transparency in our city government matter."

Carter tells Audacy Atlanta's Maria Boynton that he has knocked on some 10,000 doors in Sandy Springs and "they are ready for change." He would be the first black mayor of the Atlanta suburb of more than 110,000 residents and a median income of $135,000.

Carter. a former reporter, says he decided to enter politics after participating in marches and rallies following the death of George Floyd. According to Carter the part that hit him the hardest was that "George would not be here for his daughter." Carter and his wife have a 3 year old daughter named Kyleigh.

All the latest local breaking news stories from Atlanta.

