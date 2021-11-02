CreatorsPublishersAdvertisers
Public Safety

Trial of accused Kenosha shooter Kyle Rittenhouse underway after jury picked

By Associated Press
KTLA
KTLA
 5 days ago

https://img.particlenews.com/image.php?url=40TnpA_0ckGDkiw00

Jurors heard starkly different portrayals of Kyle Rittenhouse — instigator or victim — in opening statements at his trial Tuesday on charges of shooting three people on the streets of Kenosha during a turbulent protest against racial injustice.

A prosecutor said Rittenhouse set the bloodshed in motion when he triggered a confrontation with a man that night and then killed him with a bullet to the back.

But Rittenhouse’s attorney told the jury that his client acted in self-defense after the man tried to grab Rittenhouse’s gun and others kicked the teen in the face and clubbed him in the head with a skateboard.

“You as jurors will end up looking at it from the standpoint of a 17-year-old under the circumstances as they existed,” defense attorney Mark Richards said.

Rittenhouse, now 18, is charged with killing two men and wounding a third during the summer of 2020 with an assault-style rifle. The one-time aspiring police officer could get life in prison if convicted.

The teenager traveled to Kenosha from his home in Illinois, just across the Wisconsin state line, after protests broke out over the shooting of a Black man , Jacob Blake, by a white Kenosha police officer. Rittenhouse said he went there to protect property after two nights in which rioters set fires and ransacked businesses.

The first witness was Dominick Black, who was dating Rittenhouse’s sister at the time. Black faces charges he bought the rifle for Rittenhouse months before the shootings because the teen was not old enough to own one at the time.

Black testified that he and Rittenhouse went to downtown Kenosha to help protect a car dealership after vehicles were burned the night before. Black said he thought nobody would start trouble if they saw him with his assault-style rifle. He also said Rittenhouse helped give medical aid and put out fires.

Black said he was on the roof as protesters hurled gasoline bombs and rocks at the business. He said he heard gunshots but didn’t know Rittenhouse was involved until the teenager called and said, “I shot somebody, I shot somebody.”

Afterward, Black said, Rittenhouse was “freaking out. He was really scared. He was pale, shaking a lot.” Black said Rittenhouse told him that he acted in self-defense because “people were trying to hurt him.”

In his opening statement, prosecutor Thomas Binger described the unrest in Kenosha as “two of the roughest nights that our community has ever seen” and said outsiders were drawn to the city “like moths to a flame.”

Yet Binger repeatedly stressed that amid the hundreds of people in Kenosha and the anger and chaos in the streets, “the only person who killed anyone is the defendant, Kyle Rittenhouse.”

“When we consider the reasonableness of the defendant’s actions, I ask you to keep this in mind,” Binger said, after explaining to the jury that a claim of self-defense can be valid only if Rittenhouse reasonably believed he was using deadly force to prevent imminent death or great bodily harm.

The prosecutor said that it is not known exactly what words were said, but it is clear that Rittenhouse started a confrontation that led Joseph Rosenbaum to begin chasing Rittenhouse across a parking lot.

Binger emphasized that Rosenbaum, 36, was killed by a shot to the back after he threw a plastic bag. The first two bullets hit Rosenbaum in the lower extremities, causing him to fall forward, the prosecutor noted.

Richards, the defense attorney, argued that it was Rosenbaum who “lit the fuse that night.” Rosenbaum yelled an expletive at Rittenhouse and lunged for his gun before Rittenhouse fired at him, according to the defense.

Rittenhouse fired four shots in less than a second because Rosenbaum was “trying to take Kyle’s weapon from him to use against him,” Richards said.

Binger, the prosecutor, said that after shooting Rosenbaum, Rittenhouse fled the scene instead of rendering aid, despite portraying himself as a medic earlier in the night. But Richards said Rittenhouse didn’t stop to help because the crowd wanted to “kill him,” and instead ran toward police.

The crowd at that point clearly believed Rittenhouse was an active shooter, according to the prosecutor.

Moments after shooting Rosenbaum, Rittenhouse shot and killed Anthony Huber, 26, a protester from Silver Lake, Wisconsin, who was seen on bystander video hitting Rittenhouse with a skateboard. The defense attorney portrayed Rittenhouse as the victim, saying Huber was “trying to separate the head from the body” with the skateboard.

Rittenhouse then wounded Gaige Grosskreutz, 27, a protester from West Allis, Wisconsin, who had a gun in his hand as he stepped toward Rittenhouse.

Prosecutors called FBI agent Brandon Cramin to testify about infrared surveillance video of the protest on the night of the shooting. Prosecutors have said previously that the video would show that it was Rittenhouse following or chasing Rosenbaum at one point. They played a grainy video from 8,500 feet in which figures on the ground weren’t immediately identifiable. After a dispute between the two sides over whether additional surveillance videos exist that the defense hadn’t seen, Cramin, who testified off-camera by the court’s order, was asked by the judge if he could return and testify another day.

The defense pushed back against the notion that Rittenhouse was an outsider drawn to Kenosha by a call to arms on right-wing social media . Richards said Rittenhouse had strong ties to Kenosha — his father lived there and Rittenhouse worked in Kenosha County as a lifeguard — and had seen livestreams of what was happening.

As his attorney displayed photos and video clips from the night of the shootings, Rittenhouse, wearing a dark pinstriped suit and tie, leaned on his elbows to view the images on a desktop monitor. He sat ramrod straight as audio of gunfire was played, and occasionally turned toward jurors, seeming to scrutinize their reactions.

His mother, Wendy Rittenhouse, sat behind him.

The most serious count against Rittenhouse, first-degree intentional homicide, is Wisconsin’s top murder charge.

Rittenhouse has been painted by supporters on the right — including foes of the Black Lives Matter movement — as a patriot who took a stand against lawlessness by demonstrators and exercised his Second Amendment gun rights. Others see him as a vigilante and police wannabe.

He is white, as were those he shot, but many activists see race as an underlying issue in the case , in part because the protesters were on the streets to decry police violence against Black people.

For the latest news, weather, sports, and streaming video, head to KTLA.

Comments / 0

Related
RELATED LOCAL CHANNELS
State
Illinois State
State
Wisconsin State
WBAY Green Bay

Man shot by Kyle Rittenhouse files federal lawsuit against police

MADISON, Wis. (AP) - A man who was shot in the arm by Kyle Rittenhouse during a protest against police brutality in Wisconsin has filed a federal lawsuit alleging police did nothing to prevent the violence. Rittenhouse shot Joseph Rosenbaum, Anthony Huber and Gaige Grosskreutz during the protest in Kenosha...
New Pittsburgh Courier

Ruling in Kyle Rittenhouse trial leaves observers outraged

The latest development in the trial of Kyle Rittenhouse has left several observers outraged. On Tuesday afternoon, Kenosha County Circuit Court Bruce Schroeder ruled that defense attorneys can refer to the men who were shot by Kyle Rittenhouse as “rioters,” “arsonists” and “looters” after opening arguments are made. “He can...
PUBLIC SAFETY
NewsOne

People Think The Judge In Kyle Rittenhouse’s Murder Trial Is Biased And Sympathetic To The Defense

A series of moves made by the judge presiding over Kyle Rittenhouse‘s upcoming murder trial suggests that he may not be as impartial as he’s supposed to be. At least, that’s according to a growing chorus of doubters across social media who were reacting to Kenosha County Circuit Court Judge Bruce E. Schroeder’s most recent rulings in the case that appear to give preferential treatment to the teenager who is accused of bringing a high-powered assault rifle across state lines and using it to murder two people and shoot another who were participating in the protest of a police shooting in the Milwaukee suburb.
MILWAUKEE, WI
IN THIS ARTICLE
#Shooting#Black People#Fbi#Police Brutality#Kenosha
CBS Chicago

Chicago Police Officer Jacqueline Villasenor Charged With Involuntary Manslaughter In Shooting That Killed Her Husband, Also A CPD Officer

CHICAGO (CBS) — A Chicago Police officer has been charged with involuntary manslaughter in a shooting that killed her husband – also a CPD officer – on the Far Northwest Side this week. Officer Jacqueline Villasenor, 39, was charged with one felony count of involuntary manslaughter in the death of her husband, 44-year-old German Villasenor. She is due for a bond hearing on Friday. Jacqueline Villasenor (Credit: Chicago Police) The shooting happened in the 8500 block of West Winona Street, near Foster and Cumberland avenues in the neighborhood just east of O’Hare International Airport. At Jacqueline Villasenor’s bond hearing, Cook County prosecutors said she...
CHICAGO, IL
KTLA

Teen wounded, another arrested in Turlock high school knife attack

A knife attack at a Central California high school has sent one teenage boy to the hospital with numerous stab wounds and another to juvenile hall to face attempted homicide charges, police said Friday. A school resource officer responded to the fight between students at Turlock High School’s sports field within minutes Friday morning and […]
TURLOCK, CA
YOU MAY ALSO LIKE
NewsBreak
Public Safety
KTLA

Ahmaud Arbery’s killers ‘did everything’ on assumptions, prosecutor says as trial opens in Georgia

Prosecutors and defense attorneys on Friday presented dueling portraits of Ahmaud Arbery, who was either an innocent Black runner fatally shot by three white strangers or “a scary mystery” who had been seen prowling around a Georgia neighborhood. In her opening statement, prosecutor Linda Dunikoski said the short cellphone video that stirred national outrage over […]
GEORGIA STATE
KTLA

KTLA

13K+
Followers
1K+
Post
2M+
Views
ABOUT

Los Angeles news and live video from Southern California

 https://ktla.com/

Comments / 0

Community Policy