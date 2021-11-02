CreatorsPublishersAdvertisers
Ohio State

Bowl projections: Cincinnati on outside behind SEC duo, Oklahoma, Ohio State

By Erick Smith, USA TODAY
USA TODAY
USA TODAY
 5 days ago

This will be the last bowl projections before the College Football Playoff committee starts its weekly rankings every Tuesday. Those rankings will help clarify some of the mystery of how teams are valued in the eyes of the 13-member panel that will determine the four participants in the national semifinals.

After a week when none of the top five lost, there are no changes to the projected playoff field. Alabama still slots in as the No. 1 with the expectation the Crimson Tide will get past Georgia in the SEC title game, giving the conference two teams in the field. The Bulldogs may look dominant right now, however they've also lost all six games to Alabama since Nick Saban became the coach. It would be no surprise if they lost a seventh in a row.

LOOKING AHEAD: Predicting the committee's top 10 playoff ranking s

WHAT WE SAW: Observations from Week 9 include Auburn's turnaround

HIGHS AND LOWS: Winners and losers from Week 9 in college football

That leaves two positions. Ohio State still rates as the favorite in the Big Ten with Michigan State coming to Columbus later this month. Oklahoma looks to be clicking again on offense with Caleb Williams at quarterback, While there are still games at Baylor and Oklahoma State ahead, the Sooners can get through unscathed even if they continue to live dangerously.

https://img.particlenews.com/image.php?url=3oE8qZ_0ckGDcf800
Cincinnati quarterback Evan Prater (3) scores a touchdown against Central Florida during the second half at Nippert Stadium in Cincinnati. Albert Cesare, The Cincinnati Enquirer

Which brings us to the dilemma of Cincinnati. The unbeaten Bearcats are still on the outside looking in after another disappointing performance. Struggling against one-win Tulane one week after a close win against Navy isn't going to motivate the committee to overlook their lack of schedule strength, even with a win against Notre Dame. They're going to need some help to get into the field.

There were again changes to the New Year's Six spots as surprises came in Week 9. Pittsburgh and Michigan fall out. Moving in are North Carolina State and Michigan State.

Reminder: Notre Dame is part of the ACC bowl pool. Some conferences may not fulfill their bowl allotment. Asterisks denote a replacement pick.

https://img.particlenews.com/image.php?url=1nlOe1_0ckGDcf800

This article originally appeared on USA TODAY: Bowl projections: Cincinnati on outside behind SEC duo, Oklahoma, Ohio State

Comments / 0

 

FROM LOCAL CREATORS

More
Related
saturdaydownsouth.com

Paul Finebaum explains why Alabama won't make College Football Playoff

SEC analyst and renowned radio personality Paul Finebaum is jumping off the Alabama bandwagon after the Crimson Tide’s upset loss at Texas A&M last Saturday. Appearing on ESPN’s “Get Up,” Finebaum was asked if No. 5 Alabama would be one of the 4 College Football Playoff teams at the end of the season.
ALABAMA STATE
WKRC

Former Ohio State linebacker shot during his NFL bye week

COLUMBUS (WSYX/WTTE/WKRC) - Former Ohio State linebacker Malik Harrison was struck by a stray bullet in the left calf on Sunday night, according to a statement released by the Baltimore Ravens. According to the Ravens, Harrison was attending a gathering in Cleveland when he was shot. He sustained a non-life-threatening...
NFL
RELATED LOCAL CHANNELS
Local
Oklahoma Sports
Local
Ohio Sports
State
Florida State
State
Ohio State
Cincinnati, OH
Sports
State
Alabama State
City
Florida, OH
State
Oklahoma State
City
Cincinnati, OH
Local
Ohio Football
Local
Ohio College Sports
City
Columbus, OH
Local
Oklahoma Football
Cincinnati, OH
College Sports
State
Georgia State
Local
Oklahoma College Sports
Cincinnati, OH
Football
The Spun

Former Ohio State Football Player Dies In Fire At 27

The Ohio State community received heartbreaking news this Tuesday involving a member of the 2014 national championship team. Former Buckeyes linebacker Devan Bogard has passed away this week. He was just 27 years old. Bogard reportedly passed away in an apartment fire in Elyria, Ohio this Tuesday. The Elyria Chronicle...
OHIO STATE
saturdaydownsouth.com

Steve Spurrier gives simple answer when asked what's wrong with Florida

The Florida Gators enter this weekend’s game with the Georgia Bulldogs with a 4-3 record and are given basically zero chance of defeating them this weekend. After the Gators close loss against Alabama back in September, some thought this team may be a threat to defeat the Bulldogs, however, losses to Kentucky and LSU, have now backed Dan Mullen’s team in a corner to where they have to have their best game of the year in order to pull the upset.
FLORIDA STATE
thespun.com

Paul Finebaum Hearing 1 Big Name For The LSU Job

Speculation continues to swirl about the LSU Tigers head coaching search. LSU officially announced a decision on Ed Orgeron earlier this month. Coach O, who led the Tigers to a national championship in 2019, will not return in 2022. He will coach out the season, but the Baton Rouge program will have a new head coach next season.
COLLEGE SPORTS
RELATED PEOPLE
Person
Nick Saban
saturdaydownsouth.com

High school playoff game postponed after player found dead

A Houston (Miss.) high school playoff game was postponed following the death of a member of their team on Friday, according to WCBI News. The Houston Hilltoppers were preparing for the 1st round of the MHSAA Class 4A state playoffs Friday when news came down that sophomore defensive lineman Jamarcus Hall had passed away. He was found in his home around 8 a.m. ET. According to multiple reports, a cause of death has yet to be determined.
HIGH SCHOOL
FanSided

Ed Orgeron’s next job is way too obvious

LSU football head coach Ed Orgeron’s next coaching job is more obvious than you would think. With Ed Orgeron parting ways with the LSU football program at the end of the season, everybody and their brother is curious as to where he could end up. Orgeron is not even two...
MIAMI, FL
The Spun

Troubling Story Emerges From Coach O’s LSU Tenure

Ed Orgeron’s time at LSU is reportedly coming to an end. The national championship-winning head coach is reportedly out at LSU following the regular season. The Tigers and Coach O have reportedly reached an agreement, according to Sports Illustrated’s Ross Dellenger. “Orgeron is 49-17 at LSU but is 9-8 since...
COLLEGE SPORTS
IN THIS ARTICLE
#Sec#American Football#Auburn#Baylor#Sooners#The Cincinnati Enquirer#Navy#Notre Dame
The Spun

Kirk Herbstreit Admits It’s Getting Ugly For 1 Major Program

Things aren’t looking very good for Ed Orgeron and the LSU Tigers this season. LSU, which won the national championship in 2019, had a disappointing 2020 season. The Tigers failed to follow up their national title season with another contending season in ’20. Unfortunately for the Baton Rouge program, the same is true in 2021.
COLLEGE SPORTS
andthevalleyshook.com

Playing Dirty: Alabama

Saturday night LSU is going to get their ass kick- uh, I mean play Alabama in football. Here from our friends at Roll Bama Roll is Brent Taylor to give us a scoop on the second-ranked Tide. Huh that’s weird. 1. Wait Bama already has a loss? What the hell?...
ALABAMA STATE
On3.com

Spencer Rattler: Car dealer that gifted Oklahoma QB two vehicles, weighs in on benching

Oklahoma quarterback Spencer Rattler might be losing his job to true freshman Caleb Williams, but for purposes of NIL deals, that might not matter too much. The most marketable athlete in college sports based on social media statistics entered the season as the favorite to win the Heisman Trophy. His position as the starter at “QB U” earned him two cars, gifted to the recognizable face by Fowler Automotive Group near Oklahoma City.
OKLAHOMA STATE
YOU MAY ALSO LIKE
NewsBreak
College Sports
Sports
University of Notre Dame
NewsBreak
College Football
Sports
University of Oklahoma
NewsBreak
United States Navy
NewsBreak
Football
NewsBreak
Sports
Sports
Ohio State University
NewsBreak
Michigan State University
College
Tulane University
The Spun

College Football World Stunned By Nebraska Development

There was a time not too long ago when Nebraska’s football program was consistently competing for Big Ten West Division championships. At the start of the 2010s, Bo Pelini had the Huskers program in routine contention for conference championship game berths. That time has long passed, though. Nebraska lost to...
NEBRASKA STATE
USA TODAY

USA TODAY

295K+
Followers
37K+
Post
139M+
Views
ABOUT

From news to sports, we help you stay connected to the world around you.

 https://www.usatoday.com

Comments / 0

Community Policy