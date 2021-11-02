COVID-19 vaccine required to attend UNLV basketball games

UNLV basketball fans will have to show proof of a COVID-19 vaccination to see home games in-person this upcoming season.

The athletic department made the announcement on Tuesday for all fans attending games at the Thomas & Mack Center.

The UNLV men's basketball team home schedule is highlighted by matchups against the Pac-12 and Mountain West opponents.

Those teams include UCLA on Nov. 27 and Cal on Nov. 13 as well as San Diego State on Jan. 1, New Mexico on Jan. 11 and UNR on Feb. 1 when it comes to Mountain West games.

The 2021-22 season marks the first for head coach Kevin Kruger at the helm with a revamped roster that includes nine transfers with four from the Big 12.

The Runnin’ Rebels will open the campaign on Nov. 10 against Gardner-Webb at the Thomas & Mack Center.