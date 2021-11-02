The Browns Should Trade OBJ For Nothing

As the NFL’s trade deadline approaches, I felt it was time to look at areas in which the Browns can add depth and improve the roster. The fact of the matter is that Michael Thomas was one of the best receivers in football two years ago. Last season he was injured for nine games of the 2020 season. This season between feuds with the Saints coaching staff and reluctance for surgery, he decided to go under the knife right before the season began. This made Thomas land on the PUP list. I think it would be safe to say that Thomas no longer wants to be in New Orleans after this season. So why not bite the bullet now if you are the Saints? In return, the Browns can send over Odell Beckham Jr. Michael Thomas’s playstyle fits more of the types of throws Baker Mayfield is most comfortable with. Thomas is a slot receiver with a bigger size allowing him to win more of the 50/50 balls if the ball is a little inaccurate. Funny enough I think Thomas would enjoy Mayfield’s play as coming out of college I saw a lot of Brees in Mayfield’s game. It would be a much better fit than the big play/boom or bust style route tree the Browns find themselves in right now with Beckham.

NFL ・ 10 DAYS AGO