The Browns Should Trade OBJ For Nothing

By Zach Shafron
clesportstalk.com
 6 days ago

Cover picture for the articleThat makes absolutely no sense to trade a player for nothing. However, let’s think about this real quick. Odell Beckham Jr. has been nothing more than a distraction this season. He’s been a complete detriment to the Browns and has done little to help quarterback Baker Mayfield and company win...

